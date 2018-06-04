ELDRIDGE — North Scott starting pitchers Kyle Denison and Brooks Sunny provided Bettendorf with a chemistry lesson Monday night.
The seniors threw strikes and trusted the defense behind them from the start to the finish of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader baseball sweep of the Bulldogs, leading the Lancers to 10-2 and 5-3 victories.
“We’ve all been playing together for so long, the chemistry on this team is really strong. We’re all in it together, working toward the same goals,’’ Sunny said. “That’s helped us start the way we have this year.’’
North Scott improved to 8-1 on the season with the twin wins, setting the tone with a first-strike objective on the mound and consistent two-strike hitting at the plate.
“We’re looking to get that first strike over and go from there,’’ Denison said. “We’re out there to throw strikes, be around the zone and let our defense do its thing. We have a lot of confidence in each other.’’
Denison and Sunny turned in outings that were near mirror images of each other.
In the opener, Denison threw a complete game, striking out seven batters and scattering six hits.
Sunny followed by striking out seven in a six-inning start in the nightcap, giving up six hits before Grayson Drezek struck out two Bulldogs in a scoreless seventh inning.
The three North Scott pitchers combined to walk just two batters over 14 innings.
“All of our pitchers have done a good job of attacking the zone and throwing strikes,’’ Lancers co-coach Travis Ralfs said. “The two senior starters were solid and the defense did a good job of backing them up.’’
Sunny said that was a necessity.
“Bettendorf has a good-hitting team. We knew we had to be at our best,’’ he said.
Big innings in each game helped the Lancers move to 3-1 in MAC play.
The Bulldogs led 2-0 midway through the third inning of the opener, but a three-run third that included a two-run single by Sunny moved North Scott in front.
The Lancers then broke the game open with six runs in the fifth, counting five singles among six hits while sending 12 batters to the plate.
“Our two-strike approach at the plate was outstanding all night,’’ Ralfs said. “We didn’t shorten up. We just worked to put the ball in play and the guys did a great job with it. We put some good swings on the ball.’’
North Scott scored all of the runs it needed in the nightcap in the third inning, using a two-run Cayle Webster single followed by a run-scoring triple by Chase Moseley and an RBI groundout by Jake Matthaidess to grab a 4-0 lead.
Bettendorf (2-6, 1-2 MAC) didn’t go quietly, using a two-run single by Noah Hichborn and a pinch-hit single by Noah Abbott to pull within 5-3 midway through the sixth inning.
A Carter Bell single and a walk to Tyler Ciha put the tying run on base with one out in the seventh, but Drezek used a strikeout and a flyout to complete the sweep.