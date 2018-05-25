Clayton Nettleton always has possessed the physical talent to be elite. He can pinpoint a fastball at 92 miles an hour, baffle hitters with a sharp curveball and mix in an effective changeup.
It is the six inches between the ears that have derailed the Davenport West senior right-hander at times the past three seasons.
After a sensational postseason run his sophomore season, one in which he no-hit Dubuque Senior in the substate final, Nettleton didn’t have the summer he was aspiring for last year.
The Iowa recruit was 6-3 with a 2.94 ERA in 52-plus innings, but he struggled commanding the strike zone and racked up high pitch counts early in outings.
“Clayton has an expectation of himself, and if he doesn’t feel right on the mound, mechanically or the ball doesn’t do what he wants, he starts to play mind games with himself,” West coach Scott Beatty said. “He put way too much pressure on himself last year to take that next step instead of continuing to evolve.
“He was his hardest critic. When that happened, it would shut him down from being able to perform physically.”
Based on what his teammates and coaches have seen so far this season, Nettleton’s mental makeup has vastly improved.
Nettleton opened the season with 11 strikeouts and a three-hit shutout against Iowa City High on Monday.
“I remember last year at Iowa City West (substate final), he got really frustrated and everything went downhill,” catcher Connor Saul said. “This year, he’s definitely matured. He’s been taught if he gets in a situation, step off the mound and take a breather.
“It has been a lot of fun to watch him grow.”
With Nettleton and senior Kyle Oberbroeckling at the front end of the rotation, there are lofty expectations attached to the Falcons this season.
One of the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s preseason favorites, West is ranked 10th in Class 4A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and already owns a 5-3 win over second-ranked Iowa City West.
All-state shortstop Trevor Burkhart returns along with five other position starters.
“I want them to be humble,” Beatty said. “The preseason ranking is a great honor for West to be back in the conversation, but it is just conversation. What this group wants to do is exceed 10 or 11 wins in conference, finish in the top two and maybe get a one seed for (substate).
“Those are realistic goals.”
Nettleton is a significant reason for that.
The 6-foot-2 and 205-pounder spent the fall and winter working on his deficiencies to become more efficient.
In the past, Nettleton admitted he didn't take criticism well. Recently, he's made it a priority to seek out advice from Beatty, Steve James of Perfect Game and others.
"I was more of a hothead my sophomore year," Nettleton said. "I've learned I can be way better if I take advice from people and don't have the attitude where I think I know everything about pitching."
The 10-run loss to Iowa City West, in particular, was motivation. Nettleton lasted only four innings and surrendered seven earned runs.
“I didn’t do well, and it made me work harder than I’ve ever worked this past winter and fall so I can compete with everybody,” Nettleton said. “Honestly, I’ve spent every day doing something trying to get better, whether it is playing catch, lifting or throwing a bullpen.”
Nettleton pitched in four showcases this spring. After staying around 87 to 89 miles per hour last summer, Nettleton has seen his velocity spike to 92 and 93 this spring.
“His work ethic is really good,” Beatty said. “He has taken bits and pieces of each person he’s worked with and blended them into what he is now. There is a high ceiling for him.”
Nettleton has a desire to pitch at the professional level.
Once this season concludes, he’ll enroll at Iowa in the fall and pitch for coach Rick Heller’s program.
“As strong-willed as Clayton is, I think he’s going to do well at Iowa,” Beatty said. “Whatever role he’s plugged into — conference starter, midweek starter or middle relief — he’s going to work hard at it. He’s goal-oriented.
“Do I think Clayton is draftable? Yes. Do I think he can play in a minor league system? Yes. It still has to be something that he continues to develop and willing to put the work in for.”
Before he's ready for that, Nettleton believes he needs to command his three pitches for strikes more consistently.
While the fastball and curveball are his primary pitches, his changeup has evolved in the past year.
"The running joke always was during the season the curveball works and during the postseason the changeup works," Saul said. "You can start to see in the last year it is all coming together for him."
Nettleton is eager to prove last year was an aberration and that he's among the top-tier pitchers in Iowa. He's also driven to get West back into the state tournament after missing out last July.
"This year, you've really seen a player who has a lot of confidence in himself, is willing to go out and compete, has a great work ethic and mental approach," Beatty said. "He's definitely getting ready for that college level."