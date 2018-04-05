Alleman
Head coach: Jerry Burkhead, 4th season
2017 record: 23-11, 7-3 Big Six (T-1st place)
Impact players: Erik Hoffman, sr., IF; Luke Trondson, sr., IF; Chase VanDerGinst, jr., C
Fresh faces: Zach Carpita, fr., IF; Anthony Glancey, jr., IF
Outlook: With a wealth of experience returning, the Pioneers have high expectations. Alleman has eight returning three-year starters, which has led to a chemistry and cohesiveness that has allowed the team to get off to a fast start.
Galesburg
Head coach: Jeremy Pickrel, 1st season
2017 record: 19-13, 7-3 (T-1st place)
Impact players: Renegade Scott, sr., IF; Nick Fields, so., IF
Fresh faces: Connor Aten, so., OF/P
Outlook: The Silver Streaks relied on their pitching to carry them to a share of the Western Big Six, and it looks like that will be the case again this year as Fields and Aten combined on a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to earn a split with Rock Island on Thursday. Pickrel hopes to bring an aggressive mindset to all facets of the game.
Moline
Head coach: Craig Schimmel, 7th season
2017 record: 23-12, 6-4 (T-3rd place)
Impact players: Jordan Benson, sr., P; Nick Drobushevich, sr., OF; Brody Harding, jr., IF
Fresh faces: Devin Breiholz, jr., P; Sam Monroe, so., IF
Outlook: The Maroons have made an early season statement with a pair of wins over teams ranked in the top 10 in Illinois by Prep Baseball Report. Moline beat preseason No. 1 Joliet Catholic and No. 8 Edwardsville, which moved the Maroons up to 16 in the latest rankings. Schimmel likes the experience of this year's squad as well as his pitching depth.
Rock Island
Head coach: Jay Wayland, 7th season
2017 record: 11-22, 1-9 (6th place)
Impact players: Charlie Allison, jr., IF; P.T. Boeye, sr., OF; Spencer Hasselroth, jr., P
Fresh faces: Vincent Esposito, so., IF; Ryan Rice, sr., P
Outlook: The Rocks plan to rely on a deep pitching staff to help them this season. So far, Rock Island has shown quality hitting and base running to open the season in strong form, earning a split with Galesburg on Thursday.
Quincy
Head coach: Brandon Crisp, 1st season
2017 record: 17-10, 6-4 (T-3rd place)
Impact players: Dax Floweree, sr., P; Jimmie Patterson, sr., C
Fresh faces: Donovan Prost, jr., P
Outlook: Crisp's first priority is to develop some pitching after the Blue Devils graduated a pair of arms who also were the team's top two hitters. As a result, there are some question marks to be answered, but there are pieces for Quincy to make some noise in the conference.
United Township
Head coach: Mike Meyers, 2nd season
2017 record: 8-19, 3-7 (5th place)
Impact players: Angel Manuel, sr., UTIL; Bobby Neal, sr., P
Fresh faces: Davin Thiem, fr., UTIL
Outlook: The Panthers look to continue their growth under Meyers. With seven returning players, UT feels that experience can help the team ease some additional youth into the lineup. Still, there figures to be some growing pains as the season progresses.
— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf