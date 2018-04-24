After 37 years as a head coach, including the past 14 at Davenport West, Mark Bigler is turning in his whistle.
Bigler confirmed via text message Tuesday night he is stepping down as the Falcons' boys basketball coach.
"I have a team of soon-to-be eight grandkids to coach," said Bigler, who has been in education for 41 years.
Bigler finished his career with more than 400 wins as he made coaching stops at Denver, Fort Madison, Burlington and West.
He won a Class 1A state championship at Denver in 1984 and posted 113 victories in his time at Fort Madison. His squads posted eight consecutive winning seasons, including a run with former Hawkeye and NBA player Ryan Bowen.
Bigler replaced the late Dave Wessel at West in 2004. The Falcons won a Mississippi Athletic Conference title in 2010-11 and concluded 19-5.
West was 15-7 this past winter behind a veteran squad. The Falcons started five seniors, including three all-conference players in Kenny Clay, Brett Erwin and Trey Sampson.