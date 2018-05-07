It was Christmas Eve, 2014.
Joe Wieskamp and his family had just spent a couple of days in Chicago for the holidays. In the midst of his freshman season, Wieskamp had gone back-to-back days without shooting a basketball.
He was antsy to get back in the gym.
So his father, Steve, called former high school teammate, close friend and Muscatine Community YMCA executive director Bret Olson to ask if Wieskamp could squeeze in a workout the next morning.
On Christmas Day?
"Most 14-year-olds aren't playing ball on Christmas morning," Olson said. "He didn't want to miss another day."
Olson didn't hesitate to agree as he was stopping in at the YMCA. He rebounded for more than an hour as Wieskamp went through a strenuous workout.
"The work ethic Joe has is a rare quality," Olson said, "and it sums up how good he wanted to be at that age."
That gym-rat mentality has parlayed into a wealth of success.
The Muscatine senior and University of Iowa signee is the Quad-City Times' 2018 Male Athlete of the Year following a record-setting high school career.
Selected as Iowa's Mr. Basketball and the state's two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Wieskamp finished his career with a Quad-Cities record 2,376 points.
His total ranks sixth on Iowa's all-time list (first in Class 4A), and he is the first player in the large-school class to average 30-plus points in multiple seasons.
"(Basketball) is his life," said his older brother Matt, a 2015 Muscatine graduate concluding his third year at Western Illinois. "If he's not at home with family or friends, he's in the gym.
"And he's in the gym more than he's at home with family and friends. He is very self-motivated and driven. He's in there when nobody else is."
Success has come with a price.
Wieskamp has occasionally chosen basketball over going out with friends. He did not attend Muscatine's prom last year because he was competing in a national AAU tournament.
He has no problem making those sacrifices.
"Basketball is what I love," Wieskamp said, "and it has taken me to a lot of great places."
Drawn to hoops
The second oldest of Steve and Dana's four boys, Wieskamp developed an affinity for basketball late in grade school. He was playing for the Iowa Barnstormers AAU squad in fifth grade.
During middle school, he was a quarterback on the football team and among the top baseball players in his age group.
Still, his exploits on the basketball court and knowledge for the game were well beyond his years.
"In seventh grade, he was better than everybody on the court," Olson said, "but in eighth grade the gap became so wide that the other people shouldn't have been on the court with him. It was unbelievable to watch."
About that time, Wieskamp made the decision to invest all his energy into basketball.
He intensified his workouts in the gym with Barnstormers coach K.C. Schmitt. He spent several days a week with sports performance trainer Scott Morel on agility, lateral quickness and explosion drills.
He was completely immersed with basketball.
"Any kid that wants to get to where I want to go is willing to do whatever it takes to get there," Wieskamp said.
Considered a top 30 national recruit early in his high school career, Wieskamp was an immediate hit with the Muskies.
He started the opening game as a freshman and averaged more than 18 points a contest for the season. Matt, also a starter on that team, was a senior.
"Gosh, he and I would battle back and forth in practice and go home not very happy with each other some days," Matt said. "You could tell he was a fierce competitor.
"As a freshman, he didn't back down from any challenge."
By that summer, he had scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Many other power five conference programs were interested.
Raised 40 minutes from Iowa City and an avid Hawkeye fan, Wieskamp felt there was no need to delay his decision. Like Jeff Horner, Dean Oliver and Ricky Davis, Wieskamp committed to Iowa before his sophomore season.
Even with a full-ride scholarship offer, Wieskamp has remained driven.
In the weeks following his last high school game, the 6-foot-6, four-star recruit has been at the YMCA religiously prepping for the next phase of his career.
"He's definitely gotten his money's worth with his membership," Olson said. "He's probably cost us a thousand dollars in nets."
'Perfectionist'
Whether it is in the classroom, at home or on the basketball floor, Wieskamp strives for perfection.
He has taken advanced placement courses throughout high school to challenge himself. He will finish with a weighted grade-point average around 4.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times two years ago, Steve recalled occasions when his son would write a paper for class, erase half of it or start over because the first version didn't meet his standards.
Matt has seen it at home.
"There are times I'll come home and he's just rearranging his closet and there was nothing wrong with it in the first place," Matt said. "He likes things in a certain order."
That mindset extends to the court.
After scoring 34 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 15-point road win at Davenport Central on a Friday night last December, Wieskamp was immediately in the gym Saturday morning.
Wieskamp was perturbed about his 0-for-3 showing from beyond the 3-point line. Later that night against Cedar Rapids Prairie, he poured in 13 of 17 shots (five 3s) for 42 points.
"He's a perfectionist," Matt said.
If there is a weakness in his game, he diligently works to make it a strength.
His workouts are well-planned. In getting up approximately 500 shots per day, he'll vary his shot selection between step-back and pull-up jumpers. He has spent plenty of time concentrating on his ball-handling recently.
"You don't want to do the same thing every day," Wieskamp said. "That's when you start to get complacent and bored with it. You have to change it up."
Still, Wieskamp embraces the grind.
"A lot of kids want to go out there and show out in the games, but I enjoy coming in the gym by myself, with nobody in the stands, fine-tuning my skills," he said. "So when the stands are full, I can produce at a high level."
Wieskamp averaged 33.5 points and 13.4 rebounds per game this past winter for the Muskies. With an assortment of double- and triple-teams thrown at him, he accounted for more than 56 percent of Muscatine's offense.
He outscored Bettendorf by himself twice, 54-50, and 29-27, along with Washington 37-23 and Burlington 38-32.
He showed a propensity to score around the basket, at the foul line or beyond the 3-point line.
"I don't think you can put a value on how much he impacts the game," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "Scheming against teams and opponents is one of my favorite parts of coaching and in four years I'm unable to find a weakness of his to attack."
He's the only player in league history to be first team all-MAC all four seasons. He is a four-time all-stater, the past three years on the first team. And in 91 career games, he reached double figures 88 times.
"Quite frankly, I don't think we'll witness something like what he's done ever again in the MAC," Olson said. "What he's accomplished is once in a generation."
Wieskamp carried Muscatine to its first state tournament in 16 years with postseason wins over Davenport North (34 points, 20 rebounds) and Linn-Mar (36 points, 14 rebounds).
At the state tournament, Wieskamp finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in a 12-point setback against top-seeded Iowa City West.
"He's one of the most efficient guys you'll ever see," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "I've never seen a guy get 30 (points) on 12 shots. He does it all the time.
"I'm happy for him because he's been a great representative for that town. He's beloved and always gives credit to his teammates."
Olson, a standout at Muscatine with Wieskamp's father in the late 1980s and a grayshirt in the Iowa basketball program, often tells people Wieskamp is a better person than basketball player.
"I get funny looks when I say that because they know he's a phenomenal basketball player," Olson said, "but if you see him at the Y or after a game, the way he interacts with kids. He's never too busy, he'll sign anything, he'll high-five, goes into the schools and handles things with such a great maturity.
"He's 18 and people are patting him on the back for how awesome he is and he doesn't let it go to his head. That is pretty refreshing to see in today's world. He handles stardom with class."
Wieskamp has given back as well.
For the second consecutive year, the $1,000 he received from winning Gatorade Player of the Year honors was given to the Muscatine YMCA.
"That speaks to his character," Olson said. "There are a lot of great places to give that donation, but he wanted to give back to a place that helped him reach his goals."
The black and gold
Expectations have been attached to Wieskamp most of his life. Certainly, he's had a target on his back since his freshman season.
He'll be a freshman all over again this fall. The pressure already is magnified as some message-board posters believe he'll come in and "save the program." Others question his ability.
Wieskamp said he needs to eliminate the outside distractions.
Rivals lists him as the 41st best prospect in the final 2018 rankings, the highest recruit under McCaffery in what will be his ninth year at Iowa. Many project him to start at small forward next season.
"He's going to be really good for us," McCaffery said. "How much will he score? How much of an impact will he have immediately? Time will tell, but he's a really good player and he's going to play."
Wieskamp understands nothing is guaranteed. He'll enroll in summer classes at Iowa in June, begin workouts with the team and participate in the Prime Time League.
Come fall, he'll be aiming to help Iowa rebound from a 14-19 season.
"I still got to earn my spot," he said. "Even though people might suggest I should start right away, it doesn't matter until I prove myself to the team."
Olson expects the boy he's seen grow up at the YMCA turn into an immediate contributor for the Hawkeyes.
"His scoring is what people see, and that is off the charts, but his rebounding and athleticism is what will get him so much playing time," Olson said. "He rebounds better than any two or three man I've ever seen.
"He's not a bruiser by any means, but he has such unbelievable body control and so athletic that he's able to slither his way through little creases to the basket. He can always find a way to get a bucket."
And from all the hours in the driveway, at the YMCA and early morning weightlifting to traveling across the country for weekend tournaments, Wieskamp is about to fulfill one of his childhood dreams.
"To see his dream come true is pretty special," Matt said. "People truly don't understand how much time he has poured into this and still does.
"So to see him get this opportunity is really rewarding."