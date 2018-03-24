Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp
Games to remember: In what was a storybook season for Joe Wieskamp and Muscatine, there are two games that stand above the rest for him.
Sure, the night he reached 2,000 career points and the night he broke Jeff Horner's Class 4A scoring mark were special, but two others trumped those historical performances.
First, with Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, future Hawkeye Patrick McCaffery and past Hawkeye Mike Gessell among a standing-room-only crowd on cake auction night, Wieskamp erupted for a career-high 54 points in a 64-50 win over Bettendorf.
Wieskamp scored Muscatine's first 31 points of the game.
"Every player is trying to get into their zone," he said. "Once you do, it is really fun. There were quite a few times this season I got into those zones for little spurts. You're always trying to channel that into a whole game. Fortunately that night, I was able to do so."
The other was the 58-55 substate final win over Linn-Mar at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. It secured Muscatine's first state tournament berth in 16 years.
Wieskamp had 36 points and 14 rebounds in that game, including seven points in the final 43 seconds to clinch it.
Embrace the grind: For the first time in at least seven years, Wieskamp won't have AAU basketball to occupy his time in the spring and summer.
Instead, he'll spend April and May doing plenty of individual work. He'll be lifting daily at the high school and working with personal trainer Scott Morel. Besides getting up around 500 shots a day, he'll focus on explosion, agility and lateral quickness drills.
Wieskamp plans to work out with former Rock Island and current Montana State basketball standout Tyler Hall several times.
Mostly, he'll be on his own.
"I enjoy the grind," Wieskamp said. "A lot of kids go out there and want to show out in the games and what not, but I enjoy coming to the gym by myself, with nobody in the stands, fine-tuning my skills. So when the stands are full, I can produce at a high level."
Avoiding distractions: Committed to Iowa since the summer after his freshman year and a four-year high school starter, Wieskamp has had expectations attached to him for most of his life.
That is about to magnify even more going to a Big Ten program with heightened media attention and fans across the state tracking his every move. Many already have him penciled into the starting lineup next winter. Many believe he'll be an immediate difference-maker.
"Obviously, it is going to be taken up another notch," he said. "I've just got to try and avoid social media for the most part, more than I have been. I have to stay away from the negativity that will come and focus on myself and the team.
"Any kid that wants to get where I want to go is willing to do whatever it takes to reach your absolute best. I can't have those outside distractions affecting me."
Next chapter: Wieskamp will move to Iowa City in early June, enroll in a couple of summer classes and begin workouts with the Hawkeyes. He is expected to play in the Prime Time League.
"I've been excited for the past couple of years ever since I committed," he said. "Being it is only two months away, it is getting a little harder to focus in school. I'm constantly thinking about my workouts. I'm ready to get up there."
Wieskamp weighs 197 pounds. He wants to add a few more pounds and strength to prepare for the physicality of the Big Ten.
Defense will be a focal point in the coming months.
"Obviously I can score at a high level and everyone knows that, but I've got to be able to defend at a high level because guys are a lot stronger and faster," he said. "I feel I'm decent defensively, but there is room to improve.
"I'm going to have to compete a lot harder defensively. I took some plays off in high school so I could rest, but I can't do that in college."
What type of an impact does Wieskamp expect to make come November?
"Any player is going in hoping to start right away, but I've got to feel things out and earn my spot," he said. "Even though people may say that he should start right away, it doesn't matter until I get up there and prove myself to the team."
— Compiled by Matt Coss