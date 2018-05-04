From the moment the final horn sounded on the Muscatine boys basketball team's season at the Class 4A state tournament, head coach Gary Belger has contemplated this question: Should he remain in Muscatine, find another coaching job or retire from coaching?
After two months of thinking, Belger finally found an answer for the first part of that question. The veteran coach said Friday that he's resigned from his head coaching position at Muscatine, where he compiled a 31-16 record and one state tournament appearance in two seasons.
It was the Muskies' first state tournament appearance since 2002, though it ended in a 62-50 loss to eventual state runner-up Iowa City West in the quarterfinals.
With Joe Wieskamp no longer in the fold, it's clear the Muskies will be entering a rebuilding phase, and Belger said the program needs a coach who will be in Muscatine full-time. In his two seasons as the Muscatine coach, Belger only lived in town half the year, and with his new job working security on the field for the Houston Astros, he would have only been able to make it back to Muscatine a few times during the summer.
"I know what the challenge is up there (Muscatine), but I can't get it done in four months out of the year," Belger said. "To me, it's going to take three years to do this thing. This year it'll be tough because there are a lot of younger kids that have to be mixed in with seniors.
"They need somebody who's going to be there all summer, who's going to be there the entire school year, and who's going to teach. That's my opinion if they ever want to be good."
Though his time in Muscatine was short, Belger had nothing but good things to say about the Muscatine program, school and community.
"To me, it's the great crowds at the games and the enthusiasm," Belger said on what he'll remember about Muscatine. "I thought that was great, and the end result was us making the state tournament. I had no problems with anybody, the parents were all great, and I think it's a great school. I want to thank (former athletic director) Andy Werling for hiring me."
As for what's next for Belger, he's not entirely sure. His teaching certificates in the various states he's coached in have all expired because he wasn't expecting to coach past age 65. Belger wants to keep coaching, but whether that will happen is still to be determined.
As for the Muscatine program, Belger sees a bright future once the upcoming class of talented sophomores gains varsity experience.
"There's going to be two or three of them that will be forced to play varsity (next season)," Belger said. "I think if they do that, then that group — when they're juniors and seniors — has a chance to be very competitive again."