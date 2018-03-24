First team
Trenton Massner, Wapello (captain)
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Quick hit: SEISC North MVP and first team all-state in Class 2A by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Massner was catalyst to Indians reaching state tournament for second time in program history. Averaged 22.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.8 steals while shooting 60.8 percent from field.
AJ Becker, Maquoketa
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Quick hit: His 88 made 3-pointers were the most in Class 3A while shooting at a 44.2 percent clip. The first team all-Wamac East and all-substate performer averaged 18.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for nine-win Cardinals.
Cade Daugherty, Bellevue
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: RVC Elite team and all-substate, Daugherty was second in 2A scoring at 22.9 points per game, snared 7.2 rebounds and 3 assists. He shot 50.5 percent from field and led Comets with 56 made 3-pointers.
Luke Empen, Northeast
Height, year: 6-6, senior
Quick hit: Headed to Iowa to play football as a preferred walk-on, Empen was second team all-state in Class 2A by IPSWA and River Valley Conference Elite team. Averaged 16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and shot 58 percent.
Logan Hoffman, Tipton
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Quick hit: RVC Elite team and 2A all-substate team choice averaged 20.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and shot 51 percent. The school's all-time scoring leader finished with 1,403 points, including season-high 41 against Mid-Prairie.
Dev Patel, Camanche
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Quick hit: RVC Elite team and third team all-state choice in 2A by IPSWA, Patel averaged 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7 assists and 2.5 steals. He had season-high games of 32 points, 13 boards and 12 assists for 16-win squad.
Second team
Easton Botkins, Durant
Height, year: 5-11, junior
Key stats: 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.2 steals, team-high 40 made 3s, first team all-RVC South Division
Braeden Hoyer, Northeast
Height, year: 6-5, junior
Key stats: 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 64.8 percent FGs, all-RVC North Division first team, all-substate team 2A
Jacob Looney, Calamus-Wheatland
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Key stats: 15.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 57.5 percent FGs, first team all-Tri Rivers East, 1A all-substate team
Logan Miller, Easton Valley
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Key stats: 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals, 57 percent FGs, first team all-Tri Rivers East, 1A all-substate team
Keaton Mitchell, Wapello
Height, year: 6-7, junior
Key stats: 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 62 percent FGs, first team all-SEISC North, had 15 points, 11 rebounds in 2A state quarterfinal
Cam Soenksen, Camanche
Height, year: 6-2, sophomore
Key stats: 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 steals, team-high 47 made 3s, RVC Elite team, scored season-high 29 points vs. West Branch
Honorable mention
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE: Nate Brinker, sr. CALAMUS-WHEATLAND: Hunter Rickels, jr. CAMANCHE: Caleb Delzell, so. CENTRAL DEWITT: BJ Frick, sr.; Alex McAleer, so. CLINTON PRINCE OF PEACE: Patrick Mulholland, jr.; Kaidion Larson, jr. COLUMBUS: Tommy Pretz, sr. DURANT: Mason Compton, jr. LOUISA-MUSCATINE: Brady Walker, sr. MAQUOKETA: Macklin Shanahan, jr. NORTH CEDAR: Ethan Sahr, so.; Mason Minar, sr. NORTHEAST: Dawson Stoll, jr.; Collin Swanton, sr. TIPTON: Andrew Stewart, jr.; Jacob Tischuk, jr. WAPELLO: Logan Belzer, sr.; Gage Witte, sr. WEST LIBERTY: Seth Feldman, jr.