First team
Joe Wieskamp, Muscatine (captain)
Height, year: 6-6, senior
Honors/stats: Iowa Mr. Basketball 2018, Iowa Gatorade Player of Year, Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first team all-state, MAC player of year, 4A all-tournament team at state, averaged 33.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 55.5 percent FGs, finished career with Iowa 4A-record 2,376 points, scored double figures in 88 of 91 career games
Quick hit: University of Iowa signee had 20 double-doubles in 24 games, including a career-high 54 points in a win over Bettendorf in February. He fueled Muscatine to its first state tournament appearance in 16 years.
Deonte Billups, Moline
Height, year: 6-4, junior
Honors/stats: Illinois Associated Press Class 4A honorable mention all-state, IBCA 3A/4A second team all-state, first team all-Western Big Six, averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists
Quick hit: Described by his coach as unselfish, the versatile wing spurred Maroons to 23 wins and a spot in the 4A sectional finals. He had 23 points and nine rebounds in regional final road win over state-ranked Danville.
DJ Carton, Bettendorf
Height, year: 6-3, junior
Honors/stats: Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged school-record 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 49 percent FGs
Quick hit: A four-star recruit ranked among the top 75 in his class, Carton has more than a dozen Division I offers. An explosive first step, the southpaw had a career-high 36 points in substate semifinal against Dubuque Senior.
Brian Dayman, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 6-6, senior
Honors/stats: Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A third team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 56.5 percent FGs
Quick hit: Three-year starter powered Spartans to a share of conference title and 19-win season. Just shy of 750 career points, Dayman was only player in the MAC to be among top eight in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Corvon Seales, North Scott
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Honors/stats: Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC, averaged team-high 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, team-high 41 made 3-pointers
Quick hit: Minnesota State-Mankato recruit was a three-year starter and closed career with just less than 1,000 points. A versatile defender, Seales sparked Lancers to share of MAC crown and 4A state tournament.
Randy Tucker, Rock Island
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 3A/4A special mention all-state, first team all-Big Six, averaged 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds
Quick hit: Undecided on a college, Tucker was the leading scorer on a squad which claimed a regional title. A long and wiry lead guard, he had 24 points in back-to-back games against top-10 foes in the Rock Island Regional.
Second team
Andrew Barrett, Alleman
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: First team all-Big Six and special mention all-state by IBCA in 1A/2A, Barrett averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The three-sport athlete helped the Pioneers claim a 2A regional championship.
Trent Fitzpatrick, Assumption
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Quick hit: All-substate and first team all-MAC selection, the point guard and three-year starter led Knights in scoring (12.3), assists (3.4) and steals (26 total). His 82.7 percent foul shooting was among top five in MAC.
JaMir Price, Rock Island
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Quick hit: First team all-Big Six and special mention all-state by IBCA, Price was second on team in scoring (14.8 points) and good facilitator for sectional qualifier. He thrived despite losing his mother unexpectedly during season.
Trey Sampson, Davenport West
Height, year: 6-7, senior
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and 4A all-substate, Sampson averaged team-best 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and shot 54 percent from field. He had career-high 29 points versus Bettendorf and 26 in win at Genesis Shootout.
Hunter Snyder, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 6-3, junior
Quick hit: Often assigned to the other team's top offensive threat, Snyder was catalyst on defensive end for MAC co-champs. He averaged 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists while earning first team all-league honors.
Max Taylor, Davenport North
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Quick hit: Taylor earned second team all-MAC accolades for a program which won 15 games. He averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 56 percent from field and 74 percent at foul line.
Honorable mention
ALLEMAN: Will Mihm, sr.
ASSUMPTION: Dylan Peeters, jr.; Sean Peeters, so.; Ray Thrapp, sr.
BETTENDORF: Devynn Wakefield, sr.
CLINTON: LJ Henderson, so.; Bret Myli, jr.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Nate Tyson, sr.; Diontrel Wommack, jr.
DAVENPORT NORTH: VJ Wilmington, sr.; TJ Vesey, jr.; Lacey Watson, sr.
DAVENPORT WEST: Kenny Clay, sr.; Brett Erwin, sr.
MOLINE: Brody Harding, jr.; Jeff McInnis, jr.; Drew Wiemers, jr.
MUSCATINE: Jackson Foulk, sr.
NORTH SCOTT: Cortaviaus Seales, so.; Reece Sommers, jr.; Ty Anderson, so.
PLEASANT VALLEY: Carter Duwa, jr.; Caleb Carius, sr.
ROCK ISLAND: Ben Ellis, sr.
UNITED TOWNSHIP: Shamar Grant, jr.; Delaney Little, sr.