First team
Owen Landwehr, Annawan (captain)
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: Landwehr earned first team all-state honors in Class 1A by the Associated Press and first team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in 1A/2A. The all-Lincoln Trail Conference choice averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading Annawan to a 31-win season and state runner-up finish.
Tyler Bruggenwirth, Fulton
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Quick hit: Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division choice, Bruggenwirth anchored Fulton's inside attack with 15 points and 7 rebounds per game. He had 15 points and 14 rebounds in regional final loss to Bureau Valley.
Ben Buresh, Annawan
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: Honorable mention all-state by AP in 1A and third team in 1A/2A by IBCA, Buresh was team's second-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game, recorded 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for state runner-up Braves.
Brett Murphy, Riverdale
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: Three-year starter and unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division selection, Murphy averaged 15 points per game for Rams. He buried five triples and scored 26 points in conference-clinching victory over Erie.
Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo
Height, year: 6-4, sophomore
Quick hit: Third team all-state in 3A/4A by IBCA and honorable mention 3A by AP, he averaged 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 54 percent from field. Rivera has recruiting interest from Big 10 schools.
Jacob Schwerbrock, Wethersfield
Height, year: 6-8, senior
Quick hit: Honorable mention all-state by Associated Press in 1A and all-Lincoln Trail Conference first team, the post averaged 18 points, 11.5 rebounds per game. He spurred Flying Geese to 24 wins and 1A sectional semifinal.
Second team
Briar Greenman, Ridgewood
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Key stats: AP Class 1A honorable mention all-state, all-Lincoln Trail first team, recorded 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, led Ridgewood to 16 victories.
Josh Hammer, Erie
Height, year: 6-1, junior
Key stats: Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team (lone underclassman), averaged team-high 17 points, 5 rebounds
A.J. Hatlestad, Sherrard
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Key stats: Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team, led Tigers in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (7.0)
Rashaun King, Mercer County
Height, year: 5-11, sophomore
Quick hit: First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged 14 points, 3.5 rebounds, pivotal in team earning share of regular season league title
Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield
Height, year: 5-10, freshman
Key stats: All-Lincoln Trail first team, averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, helped team to share of LTC regular-season title
Kavon Russell, Kewanee
Height, year: 6-1, sophomore
Key stats: AP Class 2A honorable mention all-state, all-Three Rivers East Division first team, averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds
Honorable mention
ANNAWAN: Brendon Shaw, sr. FULTON: Cody Sanderson, sr. GALVA: Cooper Hoxworth, jr.; Mason Kaiser, sr. GENESEO: Jarron Nordstrom, sr. KEWANEE: Carson Sauer, so. MERCER COUNTY: Jordan Metcalf, sr.; Quinton King, sr. MORRISON: Ben Brackemyer, sr. PROPHETSTOWN: Logan Henrekin, sr.; Brayton Lavine, sr. RIDGEWOOD: Travis Kane, sr. RIVERDALE: Blake DeClercq, sr. ROCKRIDGE: Cody Bush, jr.; Riley Fetterer, jr. WEST CARROLL: Dawson Wurster, sr.