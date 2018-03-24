Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Annawan Landwehr

Annawan's Owen Landwehr (13) goes up for a shot during the team's Class 1A state championship game earlier this month. Landwehr is the captain of this year's Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois team. 

 Meg McLaughlin, Lee News Network

First team

Owen Landwehr, Annawan (captain)

Height, year: 6-3, senior

Quick hit: Landwehr earned first team all-state honors in Class 1A by the Associated Press and first team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in 1A/2A. The all-Lincoln Trail Conference choice averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading Annawan to a 31-win season and state runner-up finish. 

Tyler Bruggenwirth, Fulton

Height, year: 6-5, senior

Quick hit: Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division choice, Bruggenwirth anchored Fulton's inside attack with 15 points and 7 rebounds per game. He had 15 points and 14 rebounds in regional final loss to Bureau Valley.  

Ben Buresh, Annawan

Height, year: 6-3, senior

Quick hit: Honorable mention all-state by AP in 1A and third team in 1A/2A by IBCA, Buresh was team's second-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game, recorded 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for state runner-up Braves.

Brett Murphy, Riverdale

Height, year: 6-0, senior

Quick hit: Three-year starter and unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division selection, Murphy averaged 15 points per game for Rams. He buried five triples and scored 26 points in conference-clinching victory over Erie.

Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo

Height, year: 6-4, sophomore

Quick hit: Third team all-state in 3A/4A by IBCA and honorable mention 3A by AP, he averaged 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 54 percent from field. Rivera has recruiting interest from Big 10 schools.

Jacob Schwerbrock, Wethersfield

Height, year: 6-8, senior

Quick hit: Honorable mention all-state by Associated Press in 1A and all-Lincoln Trail Conference first team, the post averaged 18 points, 11.5 rebounds per game. He spurred Flying Geese to 24 wins and 1A sectional semifinal.

Second team

Briar Greenman, Ridgewood

Height, year: 6-5, senior

Key stats: AP Class 1A honorable mention all-state, all-Lincoln Trail first team, recorded 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, led Ridgewood to 16 victories.

Josh Hammer, Erie

Height, year: 6-1, junior

Key stats: Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team (lone underclassman), averaged team-high 17 points, 5 rebounds 

A.J. Hatlestad, Sherrard

Height, year: 6-3, senior

Key stats: Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team, led Tigers in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (7.0) 

Rashaun King, Mercer County

Height, year: 5-11, sophomore

Quick hit: First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged 14 points, 3.5 rebounds, pivotal in team earning share of regular season league title

Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield

Height, year: 5-10, freshman

Key stats: All-Lincoln Trail first team, averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, helped team to share of LTC regular-season title

Kavon Russell, Kewanee

Height, year: 6-1, sophomore

Key stats: AP Class 2A honorable mention all-state, all-Three Rivers East Division first team, averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds

Honorable mention

ANNAWAN: Brendon Shaw, sr. FULTON: Cody Sanderson, sr. GALVA: Cooper Hoxworth, jr.; Mason Kaiser, sr. GENESEO: Jarron Nordstrom, sr. KEWANEE: Carson Sauer, so. MERCER COUNTY: Jordan Metcalf, sr.; Quinton King, sr. MORRISON: Ben Brackemyer, sr. PROPHETSTOWN: Logan Henrekin, sr.; Brayton Lavine, sr. RIDGEWOOD: Travis Kane, sr. RIVERDALE: Blake DeClercq, sr. ROCKRIDGE: Cody Bush, jr.; Riley Fetterer, jr. WEST CARROLL: Dawson Wurster, sr.

