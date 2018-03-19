Corvon Seales celebrated his 18th birthday Monday.
He might not have had cake and candles, but the North Scott senior boys basketball player had plenty to remember.
Seales poured in six 3-pointers and a game-high 34 points to propel Team Iowa past Illinois 111-106 in the 19th annual Pepsi Senior All-Star Game at Augustana College’s Carver PE Center.
Sporting a white head band, the Minnesota State-Mankato recruit was chosen as the game’s most valuable player. He had 22 first-half points to help Iowa snap a three-game losing streak to Illinois.
“It was just like playing at the YMCA,” Seales said. “I was just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment. It was a lot of fun to compete with all the best players from around the area.”
Illinois led by as many as 13 points in the first half. Behind Seales, Iowa rallied to take a 10-point halftime advantage and pushed the margin to 20 about 8 minutes into the second half.
Then, Illinois mounted a furious comeback behind Annawan’s Owen Landwehr.
Landwehr had 23 of his 25 points in the second half to help Illinois overcome the deficit and tie the game on two occasions, at 101-101 and 103-103.
“A lot of these kids are (Class) 2A or above,” Landwehr said, “and the skill set is a lot higher obviously than 1A. It was fun to compete at this level.
“Not many people respect 1A basketball that much. I knew I had to come out and represent us in 1A to the best of my ability, and I think I did a pretty good job of that.”
Landwehr led the Braves to a 31-4 mark and a state runner-up finish in 1A this season. He hasn’t officially announced where he’ll attend school next season
“Right now, I’m keeping it open,” Landwehr said. “I hope to make a decision by early April.”
Like most all-star contests, the teams exchanged dunks and fast-break layups in what was a frenetic pace. The teams combined for 199 shot attempts (76 of those 3-pointers).
As the game tightened late, the seriousness ratcheted up.
“We wanted to make sure we locked in, knowing they had won the last three games,” Seales said. “We wanted to come away with a win.
“The energy in the gym, it was a lot of fun. I’m glad we got to put on a show.”
Davenport West’s Trey Sampson gave Iowa the lead with two free throws in the final 2 minutes. After a defensive stop, teammate Kenny Clay scored on a drive to the basket to up the margin to four. Bettendorf’s Devynn Wakefield converted a basket late and Clay made two free throws to clinch it.
Iowa, comprised of players from the Mississippi Athletic Conference, finished with six players in double figures. Sampson, Wakefield and Davenport North’s VJ Wilmington each had a dozen points while Clay and Davenport Central’s Nate Tyson each had 11.
Seales was the difference. He also pulled down nine rebounds in 30 minutes.
“Corvon was out there shooting and everything was going in,” Sampson said. “He was fun to watch.”
Rock Island’s Randy Tucker had a team-high 27 points for Illinois. He scored 12 consecutive points for Illinois during a 16-2 flurry in the opening half.
Tucker and Seales often guarded each other. The two were teammates on the Quad-City Elite’s 17U team last spring and summer.
“It was really fun to go back and forth with Corvon,” Tucker said. “We tried to make a run and went for the win, but unfortunately we didn’t quite have enough.
“It was still cool to wear this (Rock Island) jersey one last time.”
Rock Island Alleman’s Andrew Barrett was the only other Illinois player in double figures with 13 points. He also pulled down 14 rebounds.