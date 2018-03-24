Joe Wieskamp remembers looking in the bleachers at home games his freshman season and seeing plenty of empty seats.
Four years later, the atmosphere and energy behind the boys basketball program at Muscatine changed dramatically.
Wieskamp was a significant reason for that, propelling the Muskies from a seven-win season his first year to 16 victories and a state tournament berth in his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-6 University of Iowa signee is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro team for a second consecutive year.
"The community really showed a lot of support for us and gave us that extra energy to play," Wieskamp said. "We wanted to put on a show and fight harder each and every game."
Muscatine filled the gym several times for home games and traveled well to the substate final in Cedar Rapids and state tournament game in Des Moines.
Wieskamp gave the purple and gold enthusiasts an abundance of thrills. He finished as the Iowa Class 4A all-time scoring leader (2,376 points), Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and the first boy from the Mississippi Athletic Conference to claim Iowa Mr. Basketball honors.
Often faced with double- and triple-teams, Wieskamp averaged 33.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. He was held below 20 points just once in 24 contests.
"Not to sound cocky, but I came into the season with the expectation to win those awards," he said. "Each kid has high expectations of themselves, and I wanted to accomplish as much as I could.
"I wanted to try and get everybody involved so they're having fun, but my teammates and I knew I had to score a lot for us to have a chance to win."
Moline's Deonte Billups, Bettendorf's DJ Carton, Pleasant Valley's Brian Dayman, North Scott's Corvon Seales and Rock Island's Randy Tucker join Wieskamp on the All-Metro first team.
Billups and Carton are repeat first-team selections along with Wieskamp.
Trenton Massner, who powered Wapello to its first state tournament appearance in 24 years, is the captain of the All-Eastern Iowa team. Massner averaged 22.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.
Massner and Tipton's Logan Hoffman are on the first team for a second consecutive season.
Annawan's Owen Landwehr, a first team all-state choice, headlines the All-Western Illinois team. Landwehr poured in almost 20 points and grabbed more than eight rebounds a contest for the Class 1A state runner-up Braves.