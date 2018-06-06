Bettendorf senior-to-be DJ Carton did not get one of the 12 roster spots on USA Basketball's Men's U18 National Team.
Carton was one of 33 athletes invited to compete for a roster spot at a training camp at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Carton, a first team all-state selection this past season, survived the first cut Sunday and was one of 18 players vying for a spot on the team coached by Kansas coach Bill Self.
Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu did make the team, which leaves Thursday for the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in St. Catharines, Canada.
“It was tough getting it to 12,” Self said. “It was tough getting it from 33 to 18, but even with the 18 we’ve had a couple of extra days with and knowing how committed they all are to trying to make the team, knowing that different guys look better on different days and in different situations, it was tough getting to 12 because there are a lot of interchangeable parts."
Carton has not decided where he'll play college basketball yet. He narrowed his choice to six schools last month -- Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan, Ohio State and Xavier. He plans to make a decision late this summer or early in the fall.