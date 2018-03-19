The state of Illinois has a rich tradition for girls basketball. It has produced greats like Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings and Tyra Buss.
Brea Beal is putting her name among the state's all-time greats.
The Rock Island junior was named Gatorade girls basketball player of the year in Illinois for the second consecutive year Monday, joining Parker of Naperville Central and Tricia Liston of Oak Park Fenwick as the state's only other multiple-year winners.
Beal, recently named a unanimous all-stater by the Associated Press and captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro team, averaged 21.9 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3 blocks per game. She led the Rocks to a seventh straight Western Big Six crown and into a Class 4A sectional final for a third consecutive season.
"We did not play against anyone better than Brea," Rock Island Alleman coach Megan McCracken said. "She is strong physically, very athletic, hard-working and never takes plays off no matter the opponent."
On pace to become the Big Six's all-time scoring leader next winter, the 6-foot-1 Beal has scored 1,945 points and ranks among the top 10 recruits in the country for the 2019 class.
She has yet to decide on where she'll attend college.
The Gatorade award encompasses athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.
Beal volunteers speaking to elementary schools along with spending time as a youth basketball coach. She also has maintained a 3.31 GPA.
As a Gatorade recipient, Beal will receive a $1,000 grant to donate to a national or local youth sports organization.