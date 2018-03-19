Four years after her sister dominated the hardwood at the Carver Center, Jayde VanHyfte similarly followed suit.
VanHyfte was named the MVP of the 19th annual Pepsi Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Game in helping lead Illinois to a 86-57 win over Iowa Monday at the Carver Center, the second straight year Illinois has won the event.
The Annawan senior and Arizona State signee finished with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, earning accolades after her older sister Celina, currently playing at Southern Illinois, did much the same in another Illinois win in 2014.
"It means a lot and I knew my sister had it," VanHyfte said. "It's a really great experience and I loved to represent my community and Illinois in this way."
It was evident right from the start the advantage Illinois held over Iowa in the post and not just from the first-team all-stater and 6-foot-1 VanHyfte. Paired with United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien at 6-0, the pair quickly paced Illinois out to a 14-2 lead, combining for 10 of those points.
O'Brien finished with 13 points and four rebounds for Illinois.
"We did a good job of pushing the ball tonight and getting it inside and we did a good job of rebounding too," VanHyfte said. "I think we just worked together really well tonight."
With several players coming off spring break and lengthy layoffs, it took some time for Iowa to find its groove, falling behind 31-14 before cutting the lead to 45-34 at halftime.
Pleasant Valley senior and Bradley signee Ellie Spelhaug was key in the second quarter, scoring nine of her 14 points, including a personal 7-0 run that cut the score to 39-30 with two minutes left.
Pleasant Valley teammate and Eastern Illinois signee Kira Arthofer set up Spelhaug on five of those points and finished with six assists on the night.
"You could ask either one of us, we just feel like after 11 years of playing together we have this connection, she just seems to know where I'm going on the court and I seem to understand where she's going to pass the ball and how she works," Spelhaug said. "I think in that little spurt, we were able to show what we can do together."
But the Illinois post presence was too much as VanHyfte and O'Brien came out roaring to start the second half, combining for seven of the team's first 11 points as Illinois took a commanding 56-37 lead.
Illinois outrebounded Iowa 59-41 in the game, including 17 offensive rebounds to set up numerous second-chance opportunities.
Bettendorf's Erin Hatch was Iowa's leading scorer in the second half, scoring nine of her 14 points, including a pair of 3s to keep Iowa hanging around. But Illinois' depth, with five players scoring at least eight points, was too much to handle.
VanHyfte impressed many in attendance, some of whom hadn't yet seen the eighth player in Illinois to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
"I just treat it as another basketball game and I know I had some fans watching me tonight," VanHyfte said. "I just play like I normally do and I was just really proud of my team tonight."
It was also a fitting sendoff for a strong class of senior women, many of whom had been at the varsity level for four seasons.
"I think the best part of tonight was getting to play with those girls I've been playing against for four years and getting to know them as people," Spelhaug said. "Even getting to play against girls from Illinois that I've never really known, it was a lot of fun and I'm glad to be a part of it."