Davenport West did not have to look far for its next girls basketball coach.
Pat Finn, who has spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the Falcons, was named as the school's next coach Monday in a release by activities director Kevin Petersen.
"Pat already has built a relationship with the girls we have in our program," Petersen said. "He's got a lot of experience, coaching boys and girls at small schools and bigger schools."
Finn has a significant undertaking.
The Falcons have lost 42 of their last 43 games, including a 0-22 mark this past winter. West dropped every game by continuous clock (35 points or more) and averaged just more than 13 points per contest.
Petersen said it was paramount to find a coach who could pour in the time at the lower levels and develop the feeder programs.
Finn teaches physical education classes at Walcott Intermediate, one of the schools that feeds into West High School.
Petersen wants Finn to help hire coaches at the lower levels that will implement his system.
"When we were looking at candidates and they came in for interviews, we talked about hitting the elementary schools and building our feeder programs," Petersen said. "It came down to, who can we really trust to do this?
"As far as the program has fallen right now, we need someone who wants to start down at the lower levels and build it up. It isn't a quick fix.
"Pat's kids are grown up, so he's ready to dive back into it."
Finn was the girls basketball coach at Bettendorf for four seasons before coming to West. He was 43-47 with the Bulldogs in four seasons.