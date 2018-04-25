Henry Hall always had it in the back of his mind that he wanted to be a head basketball coach at some point. When he began teaching at Earl Hanson elementary in Rock Island in 2007, he knew he was home and Rock Island was the place he wanted to coach.
That dream officially became reality on Tuesday when he was announced as the new Rock Island girls’ basketball coach, taking over for Thad Hoover, who resigned last month.
“I think when I started as an assistant to coach Hoover eight seasons ago, it really became a strong feeling that I wanted to be the coach here some day,” Hall said. “I had a couple of opportunities elsewhere along the way but this was the right place.
“Even though I grew up in Kewanee, this has become my home. Even the years I was an assistant at United Township and Alleman, I felt Rock Island was still my home. That’s the school I love and have my loyalty to.”
In his eight seasons as an assistant to Hoover, the duo led the Rocks to a 193-50 record, a current seven-season streak of Western Big 6 Conference championships and four straight appearances in the Class 4A Sweet 16.
“There is so much to like about Henry,” Rock Island athletic director Michelle Lillis said. “He has been an integral part of building a highly successful program. He knows what it takes to build and continue the program.
“Then, what I love is that he is an educator first. He will put his students first and prepare them to be great in the classroom, on the court and for their future.”
Hall said watching the Lady Rocks’ program grow is the biggest reason he went all in on going for this job after Hoover resigned.
“I think having helped coach Hoover take the program to where it is now and the fact that I have grown attached to the kids, all the way down to the youth programs, this was where I had to be,” he said.
“I knew if I walked away when Thad did, I would never coach again. I just don’t feel like it is time to stop. We have more to do with this program. I think I have some years left in the hopper.”
Hall is quick to point out that Hoover is the reason he is prepared for the position. He said there were plenty of emotions spinning in his head.
“On the bittersweet side, coach Hoover and I have become very close friends, and I will miss the day-to-day time we spent together,” Hall said. “That part I will really miss. On the other side, this is my dream job, and I am excited about what the future brings.