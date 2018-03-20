From the day he stepped down as coach of the Alleman girls basketball team in 2016, Jay Hatch was ready to return.
That wait is over. Hatch was approved Monday as the new head girls coach at Riverdale.
"I applied for the boys' job at Sherrard last year," Hatch said. "That was maybe the first time I thought about applying for a job, but I really wanted to get back in it right away."
Hatch said the timing was right for this position and everything fell into place to take the Riverdale job.
"We don't have to move and that is a huge thing," the Bettendorf resident said. "The other key is they have a lot of talent that will be coming back next season. I've always been a much better coach when I have talent.
"Then, there was a teaching position available. That was key for me because I am one who believes you need to be in the building to be a good coach. It was just the little stuff that added up for me."
Hatch is also the softball coach at Bettendorf and he knows that could cause some timing problems this summer
"There is definitely going to be some organization we'll have to work out," he said. "We know our camp will be in the morning, so that is not a problem. However, the high school summer league is Monday nights and that is also MAC softball night.
"We will work things out. I don't have a whole lot of hobbies, so we will make time to get both done."
Prior to Hatch being approved for the position, the resignation of former coach Chris Mitchell was approved Monday.
According to Riverdale athletic director Guy Dierikx, Mitchell chose to step down from his position because of personal and professional transformations.
Hatch is a 2014 inductee into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. At Alleman, he won 15 regional titles, five sectional titles, three super-sectionals and one state championship.
"With our strong foundation laid, we are excited about the opportunity for coach Hatch to come in and help take our program back to competing at the sectional and state levels," Dierikx said.
Hatch said he hasn't talked to Mitchell about the team, but did have a few chances to see the Rams during the past season.
"I scouted some games for a friend and got to see the girls a few times," Hatch said. "I know a little about them and some of the strengths and weaknesses."
The true basketball junkie, Hatch saw a lot of teams this past season. He seemed to be at a game every night.
"Maybe not that much, but I did have a week a few weeks ago when I saw boys' high school tournament games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and knew I had Augustana games on Friday and Saturday. I had to find a game on Thursday and did go see a junior high game.
"I just love the game. It was good and bad being a fan. It was relaxing in some cases, but it also really made me want to be on the bench coaching."