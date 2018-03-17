Rock Island's Brea Beal
Seeking more: Brea Beal has never lost a Western Big Six Conference game in her three years donning a Rock Island uniform. Thirty wins, zero losses.
Conversely, the Rocks never have made it past the Class 4A sectional final with Beal. In fact, Rock Island has lost to Edwardsville each time in the round of 16.
"My freshman year, it didn't affect me as much as the seniors," she said. "It started to get under my skin more as a sophomore and this year it made me furious. It does push me. I don't want to make any girl feel like they're better than me."
Beal said she couldn't watch the state tournament extensively earlier this month. She did return to the gym a couple days after the season-ending loss and began working toward her AAU season with the Midwest Elite out of Chicago.
The challenge to get over the sectional threshold will be tougher next season with the graduation of Texas Tech recruit Chrislyn Carr and Lauren Hall.
"I feel like it is going to be a little harder next year because the girls aren't necessarily basketball-first," Beal said. "We've got some volleyball- or maybe softball-first girls. No matter what, those girls will push themselves as much as they can to get the job done."
Fervor for the game: Despite a bull's-eye on her back and being in the limelight since her freshman season, Beal said her passion for basketball is "100 times stronger" than it was three years ago.
"This is what I want to do, what I'm set on," Beal said. "After listening to these college coaches and the expectations, this is what makes me happy, what drives me, what pushes me. I want to inspire little girls."
Beal already has done that. There are many nights after a game where little boys or girls will seek out an autograph or a picture with Beal.
In return, Beal has taken a vested interest. She has volunteered speaking to elementary-aged students about decision making and goals. She has spent time as a youth basketball coach.
"To hear some of these little girls say they're in the gym and they want to be like me, it really touches me," Beal said. "They're giving up time playing with their friends or with Barbies to go to the gym and shoot.
"That is really cool to see. It makes it feel like you have an impact."
Eye on the record book: Already a three-time all-stater, Beal enters her senior season with 1,945 career points -- 342 behind Quincy's Ruth Kipping (late 1990s) for first all-time in the Big Six.
On her current pace, Beal would finish with around 2,600 points, a number that would place her among the top 25 all-time in Illinois.
"I want to push it as far as I can, maybe even get it out of reach," she said. "I really want to leave an impact on the school as probably the best female that has come through here. That is one of my top goals."
Just three years ago, Beal never imagined that would be a possibility. After becoming just the third sophomore to win Ms. Basketball in Illinois last year and earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors, her mentality has changed.
"I'm holding myself to higher standards and expectations now," she said.
College talk: Beal is ranked 10th by ESPNW in the HoopGurlz 2019 recruiting class. PropsectsNation.com also has Beal 10th in her class, second at the wing position.
She has had in-home recruiting visits recently with Michigan and defending national champion South Carolina.
Beal said visits with Iowa and Louisville could happen before the end of the month. Nearly every Big Ten program has offered a scholarship.
"I just want to get as much information as I can right now, and then in the middle of my senior year I'll decide," she said. "I'm not quite sure how I'm going to quite do it yet."
Beal received her first offer before playing a game at Rock Island. But after putting her college decision on the back-burner the past several years, it will be at the forefront in the coming months.
"Now, it is really serious," Beal admitted. "I'm about to be a senior, and I need to make my decision. Colleges are asking me what I want to study, so I need to settle down and see what I want to do.
"Just talking to all these coaches and how comfortable I feel around them, they're great people. At the end of the day, it is going to be hard making a decision."
— Compiled by Matt Coss