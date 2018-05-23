Stacy Clark is back in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
After a decorated career at Pleasant Valley, Clark was announced Tuesday as the new girls basketball coach at Clinton.
"Honestly, (being a head coach) is something I've wanted to do, but I didn't know the opportunity would come this early for it," Clark said.
Clark, 25, was an assistant coach at Clinton Prince of Peace this past season.
Andy Eberhart was the head coach at Clinton the past four seasons, but stepped down from the position recently to become the activities director at the school.
It created an opening and Clark put her name in the mix. She is an eighth-grade science teacher in the Clinton district.
"When it came open, it was kind of a no-brainer to apply," she said. "I've had several of these kids in class, so hopefully we can get more kids involved in basketball."
A 2011 graduate of PV, Clark averaged 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for a 20-win Spartan squad coached by her father, Craig.
She went on to play at Maryville University for two seasons before transferring and earning all-conference honors twice at Wisconsin-Platteville.
"We're going to work on fundamentals, getting down to the basics and getting really good at those," she said. "I want to play an uptempo game, but it will depend on the type of players we have in what we can do."
The first step for Clark is getting girls in the gym this summer.
The River Queens are coming off a 5-17 season. They are expected to return three starters in Molly Chapman, Macy Mulholland and leading scorer Megan Gandrup.
"I know some of these girls have a passion for it and have a passion to get better at basketball and have fun," Clark said. "They are committed to working hard and getting better.
"The goal is to get this going as soon as we can."
Clark realizes the challenge ahead. She knows several of the coaches in the MAC and has watched games in the league the past couple of seasons.
"It is an underrated conference," she said. "I'm so excited to be back in it and bring more awareness to the MAC."