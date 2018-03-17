Subscribe for 33¢ / day

First team

Marly Bussa, Camanche (captain)

Height, year: 5-7, senior

Quick hit: Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district and River Valley Conference Elite team choice averaged a team-high 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Her 67 made 3s ranked fifth in Class 3A. Bussa finished her career with a school-record 1,167 points, 208 made 3-pointers and 316 steals. 

Kortney Drake, Wilton

Height, year: 5-9, junior

Quick hit: RVC Elite team selection recorded 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.8 steals per game. She led Wilton's regulars in shooting at 53.8 percent and converted 71 percent of her free throws.

Giana Michels, Bellevue

Height, year: 5-6, junior

Quick hit: All-RVC North Division first-teamer averaged 12 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She helped Bellevue compile 19 wins and get within a win of the Class 2A state tournament. 

Maggie Murphy, Central DeWitt

Height, year: 5-8, senior

Quick hit: First team all-Wamac East selection averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for the seven-win Sabers. Murphy, who had a season-high 19 points against Williamsburg, also came up with nearly three steals per game. 

Camryn Reeg, Bellevue

Height, year: 5-3, senior

Quick hit: The RVC Elite team selection recorded 12 points and 2.1 assists per game. She was second in the RVC with 70 made 3-pointers at a 34-percent clip, including a season-high six against Dubuque Wahlert.

Amanda Smith, Tipton

Height, year: 5-9, junior

Quick hit: Named to IGCA all-district team in Class 3A and all-RVC South Division first team, Smith averaged 13.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. She had career-high 33 points in win over West Liberty this year. 

Second team

Hannah Ambrosy, Maquoketa

Height, year: 5-6, senior

Key stats: 11 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.9 steals, 35 made 3s, second team all-Wamac East

Darby Hawtrey, North Cedar

Height, year: 5-9, senior

Key stats: 10.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals, all-RVC North Division first team

Emily Lange, Wilton

Height, year: 5-10, junior

Key stats: 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, all-RVC South Division first team

Lea Lefebure, Camanche

Height, year: 6-2, senior

Key stats: 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 blocks, 53 percent FGs, all-RVC North Division first team

Teona Richman, Bellevue Marquette

Height, year: 5-8, junior

Key stats: 10.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2 steals, first team all-Tri Rivers East division, first team all-district in Class 1A

Sadie Zaruba, Easton Valley

Height, year: 5-10, junior

Key stats: 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, 42 made 3s, all-Tri Rivers East Division first team 

Honorable mention

BELLEVUE: Emma Kelchen, sr.; Rebecca Schroeder, sr. CALAMUS-WHEATLAND: Jenna Diercks, sr. CAMANCHE: Madi Parson, jr. CENTRAL DEWITT: Sydney Small, sr.; Alex Mohr, sr. DURANT: Kamryn Meyer, jr. LOUISA-MUSCATINE: Mariah Pugh, jr.; Kylee Sanders, fr. MAQUOKETA: Brie Bennis, jr.; Nell Sybesma, so. MIDLAND: Calli Markmann, sr.; Drew Jensen, jr. NORTH CEDAR: Leah Crock, sr.; Tessa Fields, sr. TIPTON: Emily Hermsen, jr. WAPELLO: Tiffany Parsons, sr. WEST LIBERTY: Macy Akers, jr. WILTON: Aubrey Putman, jr. 

