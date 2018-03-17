First team
Brea Beal, Rock Island (captain)
Height, year: 6-1, junior
Honors/stats: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A/4A first team all-state, Illinois Associated Press Class 4A first team all-state, all-Western Big Six first team, averaged 21.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Quick hit: Ranked as one of the top 10 prospects in the 2019 class, Beal led Rocks to their seventh straight Big Six crown and a 24-win season. She enters her senior season with 1,945 career points, second all-time in the Big Six.
Kira Arthofer, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Honors/stats: Iowa Press Sports Writers Association Class 5A third team all-state, IGCA all-district, first team all-MAC, averaged 13.2 points, 4.2 steals, 3.8 assists, 52 percent FGs
Quick hit: The Eastern Illinois signee, who missed last year with a knee injury, was the MVP of the IHMVCU Shootout and led the conference in steals. She had a season-high 22 points in regional final loss to Iowa City West.
Grace Boffeli, North Scott
Height, year: 6-1, sophomore
Honors/stats: Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A second team all-state, Iowa Girls Coaches Association 4A third team all-state, first team all-MAC, averaged 12.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 59 percent FGs
Quick hit: Team's leading scorer powered the Lancers to a share of the conference title, their first since 2003. She led the MAC in rebounding and field-goal percentage while she was among the top five in blocked shots.
Chrislyn Carr, Rock Island
Height, year: 5-5, senior
Honors/stats: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A/4A second team all-state, Illinois Associated Press Class 4A first team all-state, all-Western Big Six first team, averaged 19.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds
Quick hit: Texas Tech signee closed her career with 2,091 points, including 616 this season. Carr never lost a Big Six game in her two years with Rock Island, and she helped squad to sectional final in Illinois Class 4A.
Alannah Crompton, Moline
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Honors/stats: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A/4A fourth team all-state, Illinois Associated Press Class 4A honorable mention all-state, all-Western Big Six, averaged 14.3 points, 13 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals
Quick hit: The post, who finished with more than 1,000 career points, had 22 consecutive double-doubles this season. She set Moline's record for rebounds as the Maroons won 19 games and finished second in the Big Six.
Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Honors/stats: Iowa Print Sports Writer Association Class 5A first team all-state, IGCA 5A third team all-state, all-district, MAC player of year, averaged 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 45.5 percent FGs
Quick hit: She finished her career as PV's all-time leading scorer with 1,372 points. Signed to play at Bradley next season, the MAC's top scorer powered Spartans to third MAC title in four years and a 21-win season.
Second team
Paige Bradford, Davenport North
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: The first team all-MAC and all-district selection paced North in scoring (15.5) and rebounding (7.2). Four-year starter closed her career with 1,493 points, fourth in school history.
Presley Case, North Scott
Height, year: 5-4, sophomore
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and third team all-state by Iowa Girls Coaches Association in 4A, she averaged 12 points and 4.2 assists per game. She led Lancers with 38 made 3-pointers.
Emily Ivory, Bettendorf
Height, year: 5-5, senior
Quick hit: Selected as co-MVP of her team and first team all-MAC, Ivory recorded 12.7 points and was second in league with 50 made 3s. The career 1,000-plus point scorer will play at Missouri-Kansas City next year.
Ryleigh O'Brien, United Township
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: Averaged 15 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as she set a new school mark for career rebounds (592) and finished with 887 points. She was named first team all-Big Six, honorable mention all-state in 4A by AP.
Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 5-9, junior
Quick hit: Second team all-MAC selection averaged 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game. She made a team-high 43 triples and was a critical component up top in the Spartans' 2-3 zone defense.
Kylie Wroblewski, Bettendorf
Height, year: 6-1, junior
Quick hit: Co-team MVP and first team all-MAC choice tallied 13 points per game and tied for third in MAC rebounding (7.2). She shot a team-best 49.6 percent from field and drained 12 of 20 attempts from beyond arc.
Honorable mention
ALLEMAN: Gabbi Loiz, jr.
ASSUMPTION: Bailey Brown, sr.; Carlye Brown, sr.; Hannah Wislander, sr.
BETTENDORF: Erin Hatch, sr.; Jordan Ratigan, sr.
CLINTON: Megan Gandrup, jr.; Sarah Goldensoph, sr.; Madison Eberhart, sr.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Jadyn King, sr.; K'Breonna Collins, sr.
DAVENPORT NORTH: Camry Dillie, so.; Coral Dillie, sr.
MOLINE: Hannah Thiele, sr.; Megan Pittington, jr.
MUSCATINE: Alicia Garcia, fr.; Macey Rogers, jr.; Tessa Kerr, sr.
NORTH SCOTT: Rylie Rucker, jr.; Brooke Corson, jr.
PLEASANT VALLEY: Rory Donahue, sr.
ROCK ISLAND: Lauren Hall, sr.; Anne Awour, so.
UNITED TOWNSHIP: Isabella Sims, fr.