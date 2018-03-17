Subscribe for 33¢ / day

First team

Jayde VanHyfte, Annawan (captain)

Height, year: 6-1, senior

Quick hit: Arizona State signee averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in leading Bravettes to 34-1 season and an eighth straight Lincoln Trail Conference regular season and tournament titles. The unanimous first team all-stater became the eighth girl in Illinois state history to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for a career. 

Sidney Garrett, Riverdale

Height, year: 5-10, sophomore

Quick hit: A unanimous Three Rivers West selection and honorable mention all-stater in 2A, Garrett recorded 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per outing for a Rams squad which won 16 games and made a regional final.  

Hannah Himmelman, Geneseo

Height, year: 6-0, junior

Quick hit: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association special mention all-stater helped Geneseo earn Northern Illinois Big 12 West title. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in regional semifinal contest against Peoria Notre Dame.

Brittney Litton, Wethersfield

Height, year: 5-8, junior

Quick hit: Named first team all-Lincoln Trail and second team all-state in Class 1A by Associated Press, Litton averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for 25-win Wethersfield, which won a regional crown.  

Callie Minch, Sherrard

Height, year: 5-10, senior

Quick hit: Minch poured in a team-high 13.5 points, grabbed 3.5 rebounds and collected 2 steals per game for the Tigers, who won 17 games. She was fourth team all-state in 1A/2A by IBCA and honorable mention in 2A by AP.

Mitrese Smith, Kewanee

Height, year: 5-11, senior

Quick hit: Finished her career with more than 1,500 career points and was a unanimous Three Rivers West performer. She averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and was special mention all-state by IBCA.

Second team

Carlie Barman, Ridgewood

Height, year: 5-4, senior

Key stats: 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 2.6 assists, first team all-Lincoln Trail, honorable mention all-state by AP

Whitney Bramm, Erie

Height, year: 5-7, senior

Key stats: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, special mention IBCA all-state 1A/2A

Courtney Pierceson, Prophetstown

Height, year: 5-7, senior

Key stats: 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers East divisioin, led team to 17 wins and regional final

Jessica Stice, Rockridge

Height, year: NA, junior

Key stats: 10.5 points, 6 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, special mention IBCA all-state 1A/2A

Danielle Taets, Orion

Height, year: 5-8, junior

Key stats: 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, special mention IBCA all-state 1A/2A

Peyton Tegeler, Morrison

Height, year: 6-1, junior

Key stats: 17.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, lone starter back from last season

Honorable mention

ANNAWAN: Kaley Jackson, sr.; Kendall Gripp, sr.; Keagan Rico, so. ERIE: Skylar Steimle, jr. FULTON: Emily Schipper, so. GALVA: Darrah Schilling, jr. GENESEO: Maddi Barickman, fr.; Tori Verbeck, jr. KEWANEE: Gracey Damron, so. MERCER COUNTY: Emma Coulter, sr.; Alyssa Hess, sr. ORION: Karsyn McCunn, jr. RIVERDALE: Brooke Smeltzly, so. ROCKRIDGE: Fran Letts, sr. SHERRARD: Carley Whitsell, so.; Courtney Whitsell, sr. WETHERSFIELD: Lexi Nichols, so.; Tess Anderson, jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.