First team
Jayde VanHyfte, Annawan (captain)
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Quick hit: Arizona State signee averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in leading Bravettes to 34-1 season and an eighth straight Lincoln Trail Conference regular season and tournament titles. The unanimous first team all-stater became the eighth girl in Illinois state history to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for a career.
Sidney Garrett, Riverdale
Height, year: 5-10, sophomore
Quick hit: A unanimous Three Rivers West selection and honorable mention all-stater in 2A, Garrett recorded 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per outing for a Rams squad which won 16 games and made a regional final.
Hannah Himmelman, Geneseo
Height, year: 6-0, junior
Quick hit: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association special mention all-stater helped Geneseo earn Northern Illinois Big 12 West title. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in regional semifinal contest against Peoria Notre Dame.
Brittney Litton, Wethersfield
Height, year: 5-8, junior
Quick hit: Named first team all-Lincoln Trail and second team all-state in Class 1A by Associated Press, Litton averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for 25-win Wethersfield, which won a regional crown.
Callie Minch, Sherrard
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Quick hit: Minch poured in a team-high 13.5 points, grabbed 3.5 rebounds and collected 2 steals per game for the Tigers, who won 17 games. She was fourth team all-state in 1A/2A by IBCA and honorable mention in 2A by AP.
Mitrese Smith, Kewanee
Height, year: 5-11, senior
Quick hit: Finished her career with more than 1,500 career points and was a unanimous Three Rivers West performer. She averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and was special mention all-state by IBCA.
Second team
Carlie Barman, Ridgewood
Height, year: 5-4, senior
Key stats: 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 2.6 assists, first team all-Lincoln Trail, honorable mention all-state by AP
Whitney Bramm, Erie
Height, year: 5-7, senior
Key stats: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, special mention IBCA all-state 1A/2A
Courtney Pierceson, Prophetstown
Height, year: 5-7, senior
Key stats: 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers East divisioin, led team to 17 wins and regional final
Jessica Stice, Rockridge
Height, year: NA, junior
Key stats: 10.5 points, 6 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, special mention IBCA all-state 1A/2A
Danielle Taets, Orion
Height, year: 5-8, junior
Key stats: 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, special mention IBCA all-state 1A/2A
Peyton Tegeler, Morrison
Height, year: 6-1, junior
Key stats: 17.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, unanimous all-Three Rivers West division, lone starter back from last season
Honorable mention
ANNAWAN: Kaley Jackson, sr.; Kendall Gripp, sr.; Keagan Rico, so. ERIE: Skylar Steimle, jr. FULTON: Emily Schipper, so. GALVA: Darrah Schilling, jr. GENESEO: Maddi Barickman, fr.; Tori Verbeck, jr. KEWANEE: Gracey Damron, so. MERCER COUNTY: Emma Coulter, sr.; Alyssa Hess, sr. ORION: Karsyn McCunn, jr. RIVERDALE: Brooke Smeltzly, so. ROCKRIDGE: Fran Letts, sr. SHERRARD: Carley Whitsell, so.; Courtney Whitsell, sr. WETHERSFIELD: Lexi Nichols, so.; Tess Anderson, jr.