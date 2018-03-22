A year ago, Rock Island girls' basketball star Brea Beal's jaw dropped when she learned she was named Illinois' Ms. Basketball.
On Thursday, it happened again. Beal became the fourth player to go back-to-back, joining Cappie Poindexter (Chicago Marshall, 2000-01), Candace Parker (Naperville Central, 2002-04) and Tyra Bus (Mount Carmel, 2013-14). Morgan Tuck (Bolingbrook) also won twice (2009 and 2012).
Beal will have an opportunity next year to join Parker as the only three-year winner.
"I would love to have a chance to meet Candace and learn about her career," Beal said.
Beal received 255 points from the 132 voters (coaches and media) in the annual Chicago Tribune ballot. Annawan senior Jayde VanHyfte finished second with 160 points and Rock Island senior Chrislyn Carr was tied for 10th with 21 points.
"I was kind of hoping that I could win either Gatorade or Ms. Basketball this year," Beal said. "To win both again is crazy. It is just as exciting this year. I really thought they would vote for someone who won a state championship, but I'm happy it came out this way.
"I think it shows that people notice what I do and they believe my game is the best in the state. I just want to keep working at what I do. I want to finish my career as a high school player people remember. Then, I want to have four great years in college and hopefully play in the WNBA and someday play in the Olympics."
Some may think those goals are awfully high. But for Beal, the work to attain them started back in elementary school.
"What my dad has done for me can never be measured," she said. "From the time I was in seventh grade through my freshman year, he pushed me so hard to be better. It was not all laughs and giggles, but we have such a great bond on and off the court."
Kevin Beal, her dad, said it was not exactly like that.
"I don't know if she even knows it now, but it was Brea who determined what happened back then," said Kevin, who averaged 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game at Texas-El Paso in the mid-1990s. "You cannot or should not force any child to do something in sports unless they want to do it.
"I had to let her decide what she wanted to do. It started on some of our trips in the car when she was in fifth and sixth grade. She would tell me she wanted to win championships, play in college and get to the NCAA Final Four."
That is when Kevin Beal decided to put together a routine that included more intense individual work.
"It was Brea who dictated how far she wanted to go," he said. "It is her drive that has her here. It was not all peaches and cream. We fought through the tough days, and I just kept her looking at the big picture. It was one day when she called me at work, and she asked me to go to the gym. I knew it was time."
The workouts continued, first at Edison Junior High and then early mornings and late evenings at Rock Island High School.
"When I got to my sophomore season, he stepped back and told me it was up to me to take my game and my life as far as I could take it," Brea said. "Now, it is up to me to ask him for help."
Dad is more about managing her game these days than teaching it.
"She is doing more things to make her basketball IQ grow," he said. "She is working on time management for the next level where she has to be prepared for college life and all that comes with that on and off the court."
Among those things is being more community-minded and better at public speaking.
"I think that is the place where I have grown most this year," Brea said. "I'm most proud of what I have done off the court. I stepped out of my shell. My dad reminded me there are a lot of kids who look up to me and I need to understand that."
Speaking engagements, elementary classroom visits and a weekly Hungry Hobo Ballgirl of the Week honors were part of the plan.
"I remember some of her first newspaper and TV interviews were a struggle," Kevin said. "She has worked on that and getting involved with the community. That also translates to the court where she has to handle situations she is not comfortable in and she needs to be a more vocal leader."
Belleville West junior EJ Liddell was named Mr. Basketball, winning by a large margin over Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker.