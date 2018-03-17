Brea Beal has been showered with a slew of basketball accolades the past three seasons. From all-conference and all-state to Ms. Basketball and Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, the Rock Island junior has accomplished plenty on the court.
Still, Beal believes she has not come close to maximizing her potential.
Selected as captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team for a third consecutive year, Beal has tallied 1,945 career points while powering the Rocks to three Western Big Six titles and three Class 4A sectional finals.
"I need to push myself a lot more," Beal said. "Every player struggles with self-motivation and we go through certain things at times. I just need to continue to push myself to be ready for that next level."
Beal, who averaged 21.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this past winter for the 24-8 Rocks, remains undecided on where she'll attend college in a year-and-a-half. She'll sift through her options in the coming months.
"Everybody knows I can score, but I think I've definitely gotten better on the passing part," she said. "When I see the open person, I'll easily give them the ball instead of trying to force something my myself.
"My IQ has gotten a lot better since my freshman year."
At 6-foot-1, the versatile Beal has thrived primarily inside for the Rocks. At the next level, she'll likely spend more time on the perimeter.
"I really need to take the time to work on my dribbling and my shooting," she said. "I've got to get those 50 times better for the next step."
Beal is joined on the all-metro first team by teammate Chrislyn Carr, a Texas Tech signee, along with Pleasant Valley's senior duo of Ellie Spelhaug and Kira Arthofer. Moline senior Alannah Crompton and North Scott sophomore Grace Boffeli complete the first team.
Spelhaug has signed to play at Bradley and Arthofer will continue her career at Eastern Illinois. They led PV to a 21-win season and a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
Arizona State recruit and Annawan senior Jayde VanHyfte is the captain of the All-Western Illinois squad. VanHyfte averaged more than 27 points and 11 rebounds per game, igniting the Bravettes to a 34-1 season.
Camanche senior Marly Bussa is the captain of the All-Eastern Iowa team. Bussa leaves as the school's all-time leading scorer and record holder in 3-pointers as the Indians reached a regional final in Class 3A.