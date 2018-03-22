Brea Beal made it a repeat Thursday.
The Rock Island basketball star was selected as Illinois' Ms. Basketball for the second consecutive year in a statewide poll of schools and media.
Beal became just the fourth girl in Illinois to claim the honor for a second time, joining Tyra Buss of Mount Carmel (2013-14), Candace Parker of Naperville Central (2002-04) and Cappie Pondexter of Marshall (2000-01). Beal has an opportunity to join Parker as the only three-time winner next season.
Still undecided on where she'll attend college, Beal, a consensus top 10 national recruit in 2019, averaged 21.9 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the 24-win Rocks.
There were 132 ballots cast for the top individual honor. Beal received 255 points. Annawan's Jayde VanHyfte, an Arizona State signee, was second in the voting with 160 points. Iowa recruit Kate Martin of Edwardsville was fifth and Rock Island guard Chrislyn Carr finished tied for 10th.
Belleville West junior EJ Liddell, who led his school to a Class 4A state championship, was selected as Illinois' Mr. Basketball. He beat out Iowa State recruit Talen Horton-Tucker of Chicago Simeon and Illinois prospect Ayo Dosunmu of Morgan Park.
Liddell was just the second non-senior to capture the individual honor in 38 years. Jabari Parker was the other in 2012-13.