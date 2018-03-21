It took all of six minutes for the Pledge of Allegiance, a quick roll call, a short presentation by superintendent Scott Kuffel and a 5-0 vote for the Geneseo school board to approve the school's move to the Western Big Six Conference at Wednesday's school board meeting.
With that, long-time Geneseo fan Glenn Anderson shouted out "Go Green Machine" and there were smiles for miles.
A few hours later, Sterling athletic director Greg King met with his school board to map out its intentions to also join the Big Six, with the decision officially announced this morning.
The former Northern Illinois Big 12 rivals are joining Alleman, Rock Island, Moline, United Township, Galesburg and Quincy in a yet-to-be renamed conference for the 2019-20 school year.
"This is the first part," Alleman principal and WB6 president Dave Hobin said. "We have a good feeling that Sterling will follow suit and everything will be fantastic.
"We have been open to looking for a long time to grow our conference. We came close in 2013, but this just fit perfect for all sides. Our schools are unanimously behind this decision. To tell you the truth, no one has even brought up the new league name. I guess we didn't want to put the cart before the horse."
Kuffel more or less said Sterling is a done deal since it was that school's administration that got the talks rolling in recent weeks.
"When the Big 12 lost several teams, we had a deal with the Interstate 8 Conference," Kuffel said about a league that would have consisted of Plano, Sandwich and five other former NIB-12 schools. "A couple of weeks ago, there was talk of adding an eighth team to the I-8. It came down to Sterling or Sycamore, and Sycamore was the choice.
"That left Sterling without a conference, and they approached the Big Six. But they wanted to have eight teams and said, 'What would Geneseo do if they were invited.' When Sterling came to us, it just made too much sense geographically."
King said Sterling will be sending a news release out this morning announcing its intentions.
"I informed our board of the options and what we have gone through the last three months," King said. "We looked at every option available, and it came down to either the Big Six or playing as an independent. Our superintendent told the board it will be an administrative decision so no board vote was needed."
And, it didn't hurt that Sterling did a lot of legwork for Geneseo.
"We wanted Sterling with us in the Interstate 8, and when they went with Sycamore, it really became a problem in terms of miles we were going to have to travel," Geneseo athletic director Joe Nichols said. "We wanted to be tied with Sterling, and when they stepped forward to go to the Big Six, we were all in.
"We met with our coaches and had an informal vote whether to proceed. It was unanimous to pursue this."
Just like it was unanimous in Tuesday's quick vote during a shortened special meeting.
"This was really a no-brainer," school board president Doug Ford said. "The data all shows it is the way to go. It is really something that should have been done 20 years ago. Our coaches love it, and I haven't heard any backlash from our fans."
The move, according to Kuffel, is going to save the district a great deal of money and get the school's teams home a lot earlier than they have in recent years.
"Last year, in the NIB-12 our conference travel was 26,000 miles for athletic events," he said. "In the Big Six, we will travel 14,000 to 15,000 miles for contests. That savings is huge and it is good for our kids and fans. If we went with the I-8, our average travel would have been 70 miles per game, in the Big Six it will be 50 — and that's including Quincy trips. I'd say our fans are going to enjoy a Geneseo at Rock Island game a whole lot more than a Geneseo at Kaneland trip."
Speaking of mileage, the school who gets the worst end of that deal is Quincy which will add trips of 160 and 200 miles to their list of long treks. Athletic director Scott Douglas is thinking more in terms of the pluses, though.
"I think everybody in the league is excited," he said. "We are bringing in two quality schools with great athletic programs. This is going to be a great endeavor. I'd rather not talk about downsides at this point, this is all about the positives."
Geneseo will finish out its NIB-12 schedule for the 2018-19 school year.
Kuffel said he has heard plenty of talk about the Maple Leafs joining the WB6 as the "little brother." But he is confident in what his school's teams can do.
"Our coaches and athletes believe we will compete," he said.
Added Nichols, "Absolutely, we are aware of the history of the Western Big Six in all sports. We are coming in with our eyes open, and we believe we have strong athletic programs and great kids."
Nichols completely understands that this process is not going to be easy, especially having to juggle two conferences in 2018-19.
"I'm sure the NIB-12 meetings will be awkward," he said. "I would think we will be getting together with all of the Big Six athletic directors and start to work on scheduling. I think some of the Big Six school programs are scheduled 10 years out.
"As far as conference schedules, I'm not familiar with the Big Six scheduling so we will have to sit down and come to a consensus. What I do know is, if Sterling votes yes, we are looking at four extra conference games for every current league team."