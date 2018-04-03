The Mississippi Athletic Conference could have one fewer member starting in the 2019-20 academic year.
The Burlington Community School District has submitted a request to withdraw its membership from the conference following the 2018-19 season.
According to Pleasant Valley activities director D'Anne Kroemer, MAC bylaws state a school must give two years notice before departing the league.
A vote among conference athletic directors and principals is expected to take place Wednesday, April 11 to accept Burlington's request for an early exit.
Burlington activities director Zack Shay said the school has been approved to join the Southeast Conference, a league comprised of Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant and Washington.
"We were in the Southeast Conference before I was here, and there are natural rivalries with some of those schools that can energize our athletic department," Shay said.
Shay said travel, expenses and declining enrollment are the primary factors in Burlington's decision to leave the MAC.
A member since the league was formed in 1978, Burlington has been the conference outlier in terms of location.
The shortest trip is a 50-mile trek to Muscatine while the majority of its league foes are at least 75 to 80 miles away.
Every school in the Southeast Conference is within an hour's drive of campus. The Grayhounds face the majority of those schools in their non-conference contests for various sports.
"Varsity sports is one thing with the travel, but when you're talking about our lower levels and getting out of school sometimes at 2 p.m., you start to miss quite a bit of class time," Shay said. "Some of that will be eliminated.
"Also, we'll be able to get these young kids back home much earlier at night."
It should give Burlington a boost in revenue, too.
"Hopefully, this will increase our gate for most sports," Shay said.
Just eight years ago, Burlington's enrollment by the Board of Education Documents (grades 9 through 11) was 872. For next school year, it is 803, and Shay said the trend is for that to continue to drop.
On the playing field, Burlington has had minimal success against its MAC counterparts recently.
During the 2016-17 school year, the Grayhounds finished in the upper-half of the conference in only three of 20 sports -- boys soccer (tied for second), boys swimming (fourth) and girls golf (third).
They had eight sports finish last or next-to-last in the MAC standings. Football is not included since it has gone to a district model.
"That comes and goes," Shay said of the results. "Obviously, it is something that has been considered, but it was not one of the main reasons why we're getting out."
Shay admits it'll be critical for Burlington to maintain a strong relationship with the MAC. The Grayhounds likely will remain in Class 4A for boys golf (contested in the fall) while every other Southeast Conference member is 3A and competes in the spring.
"It is something we're going to have to work with the MAC and Mississippi Valley Conference schools to find golf meets," Shay said.
Fairfield and Keokuk offer girls swimming and diving. Keokuk is the only other Southeast Conference school to have boys swimming.
Besides the MAC, Burlington has swam against several of the Quad-Cities programs in Illinois along with Galesburg.
Burlington's departure would leave the MAC with nine members. There has been no formal discussions about a replacement or possibly expanding beyond 10 schools.
With the MVC adding Western Dubuque and Iowa City Liberty for the 2018-19 school year, that league has swelled to 16 teams.