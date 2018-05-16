Central DeWitt's request to join the Mississippi Athletic Conference is on hold.
Davenport West activities director and conference chairperson Kevin Petersen told the Quad-City Times this week no decision has been made by the league on the letter submitted by Central DeWitt administrators on April 12 seeking MAC membership.
With Burlington leaving the conference after the 2018-19 season, Petersen said several of the conference bylaws had to be changed pertaining to voting about league membership with nine schools. That was finalized recently.
According to Petersen, West principal Jenni Weipert, the MAC chair for principals, sent Central DeWitt a written response saying it has received its request and the MAC is considering all its options at this point.
"Nothing has happened at this point," Petersen said. "There has been a lot of discussion. We did respond to DeWitt saying we got your letter and we'll definitely consider it."
Petersen said the next step for the MAC is to decide if it wants to move forward with Central DeWitt immediately or "put out feelers" to see if anybody else would be interested.
He mentioned sending a letter to the Mississippi Valley Conference schools to gauge their interest in joining the MAC. The MVC, soon-to-be a 16-team conference with Iowa City Liberty and Western Dubuque, consists of the Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque metro schools.
MAC activities directors are scheduled to meet again Wednesday, June 6. Petersen said there could be a vote on Central DeWitt's request at that time.