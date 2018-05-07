Ask Ellie Spelhaug what sport she is participating in on a particular spring day and you might receive three different answers.
In most instances, she wouldn't be wrong.
The Pleasant Valley senior is in the stretch run of the track season, the early stages of the softball campaign and still continues to get into the gym for regular basketball workouts in the sport she’ll play at Bradley this fall.
“There are days where it is hard and mentally challenging, but you have to be mentally tough about it,” she said. “I love it. I’m probably going to have a hard time playing only one sport in college.”
Raised in a household with two older siblings and parents who were involved in sports, Spelhaug’s upbringing has been an athletic juggling act.
At one stage in middle school, she was playing volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball while running track and swimming.
In an era in which multi-sport athletes are fading, Spelhaug has proven you can balance a chaotic, always-on-the-go sports schedule with the demands in the classroom.
On target to finish with 15 varsity athletic letters and a weighted grade-point average above 4, Spelhaug is the Quad-City Times’ 2018 Female Athlete of the Year.
“Ask anyone, I didn’t know which sport was my favorite and what I wanted to do in college until last summer,” Spelhaug said. “I just knew I loved to compete.”
Spelhaug is on pace to become a five-year letterwinner in softball. She was a starter on the basketball team as a freshman. She ran on two state championship relays and placed individually in the 100 hurdles at state track as a ninth grader. She was a varsity volleyball contributor as a sophomore.
And she has done it in Iowa’s largest classification.
“That’s so hard for me to wrap my head around,” PV girls basketball coach Jennifer Goetz said. “She was dominant in all of them. She never took a break off from any sport, and all her sports made her a better person.
“At times her schedule was crazy, but I think if you asked her if she would do it all again, she would say yes because those sports made her who she is today.”
Spelhaug admitted several colleges had a difficult time coping with her in multiple sports at the same time.
It has been a way of life, transitioning from sneakers and shorts in the fall and winter to track cleats in the spring and then to a glove, bat and ball in summer.
Frequently, she combines all three into a day.
“I’d encourage kids to be multi-sport athletes,” she said. “We’re seeing too many kids die out of the one sport they’re playing because they give up or get burned out by high school. Having a new sport each season is something else to work on and each sport helps the other you’re in.
“I felt I wasn’t only enhancing myself in that sport but I was enhancing my athletic ability as well.”
Family influence, success
Spelhaug is the third oldest of Jim and Julie’s four children.
Jim is the superintendent of the PV school district. Julie is a high school math teacher who was an accomplished basketball player and softball pitcher.
“Academics have always been the top priority in my family,” Spelhaug said. “Mom and dad really stressed that.”
Lexi is a 2013 graduate who went on to pitch at Division III Simpson College. Ryan graduated two years later and is playing football at Division II power Northwest Missouri State.
They provided instruction, support and tough love for Ellie.
“They are one of the reasons I am the athlete that I am today,” she said. “My siblings have been my greatest role models.”
Spelhaug described Lexi as caring and passionate. Ryan had more of a straight-to-the point approach.
“The thing that always stood out about Ellie was her competitiveness,” Ryan said. “You could see it in everything that she did. She wanted to be the best. And if she wasn’t, it (ticked) her off.
“It was a lot of fun watching it, but it would lead to some arguments between us. We’d go back and forth. We’re both competitive and both want to win. It was fun to watch her develop that competitive edge.”
Ryan said his sister didn't want to climb the ladder (freshman, sophomore, varsity) through each program in high school. She was determined to reach the top rung (a varsity starter) immediately.
“We were always very honest with her at a young age about how hard you have to work, not just in athletics, but in the weight room,” Ryan said. “She had to do everything great, couldn’t be average.
“We were able to give her that mindset at an early age and she used that to better herself.”
Spelhaug has tried to instill that in her younger sister, Carli, a three-sport standout.
The dynamic has created a tight bond.
“They’ve pushed me to prove myself every single day to be the hardest worker, stay grounded and to have fun while doing it,” Spelhaug said. “My siblings mean the world to me, and I need them in my life.”
Spelhaug’s athletic talent was not a secret coming into high school.
“Most of us knew from a young age she was going to be special,” Ryan said. “She was the go-to player, and it didn’t matter what sport it was. She was the best on the team.
“We knew she was going to be good, but it was up to her on how good she was going to become.”
She was PV’s second pitcher as an eighth-grader, compiling an 11-4 record with a 1.20 ERA in 93 innings for a 31-win squad.
She was on the sophomore volleyball team as a ninth-grader.
She was PV’s leading scorer in basketball as a freshman at 12.2 points per game.
She was the second best hurdler in PV’s program instantly.
Goetz said Spelhaug had the ‘it’ factor.
“She wanted to play in the bigger games, and she was OK with the added pressure,” Goetz remarked.
Track and field co-head coach Kenny Wheeler calls it a quiet poise, something Spelhaug has possessed since entering the program.
“What has been remarkable working with her is she’s the same person through every sport,” Wheeler said. “She has a great desire to be the best in everything that she does.
“She’s always looking for how to improve the small things to give her the best edge as a competitor.”
Building a legacy
Basketball, track or softball, Spelhaug has left an indelible mark on Spartan athletics.
She is PV’s all-time scoring leader in basketball at 1,372 points and among the top five in career rebounding. Named this year’s Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, Spelhaug has been on an all-state team each of the past two years.
Her first-team nod this winter by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association marked just the second time PV has had an individual on the top team for girls basketball.
On the softball diamond, Spelhaug has a 68-14 pitching record the past four summers.
A second team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association last year, she was 21-5 in the circle with a 1.08 ERA along with batting nearly .400 with 9 home runs and 35 RBIs.
Spelhaug has been on four state championship relay teams in track – two shuttle hurdle and a pair of 1,600s – along with a two-time state place winner in the 100 hurdles.
“There is no doubt she’ll go down as one of the best athletes to come through Pleasant Valley,” Goetz said. “We talk about representing Spartan Nation and Ellie’s imprint will be on our basketball program forever.
“The little girls want to be like her, the little girls want to wear the number 32 jersey, and they want her autograph. She took pride in that.”
Spelhaug also has taken pride in being a leader for the younger kids in the various programs through her actions, on and off the court.
Wheeler labels her a model Spartan, one of the few who come through the program that are irreplaceable leaders.
“Honestly, she just cares for people,” Goetz said. “Before postseason games, she was the one writing poems and giving the girls cookies. She is such a neat kid, a talented artist, someone who just has so many different qualities people don’t know about.”
Spelhaug’s high standard has rubbed off on teammates. As a result, she has been on superior squads.
PV won three MAC titles and played in four straight regional finals in basketball during her career, including a 21-win season this past winter.
She has pitched in back-to-back state championship softball games, winning last year over top-ranked Waukee. She’s been on a state championship track and field team along with a runner-up finish.
“Her work ethic is second to none,” Wheeler said. “Whether it is in season or out, you’ll find her trying to hone her craft in whatever sport is going on at the time and also preparing herself for those other sports.
“Some of it is just a desire to prove people that doubt her she can be the best in anything that she does.”
Moving forward
Spelhaug reports to the Bradley campus in mid-June for orientation. She’ll balance basketball workouts and weightlifting with a summer of high school softball.
Bradley has agreed to let her finish the softball season.
Spelhaug said the plan is to make every game but she could miss some practices because of her commitments at the Peoria campus.
“I just want to go out with a bang here,” she said. “I don’t want to have any regrets. This will be the last time I get to play with my little sister, so that’s a big thing for me.
“I can’t leave this team hanging either. We have so much potential on this team and so much back from last year that we can do great things. I want to be part of it with them.”
It is fitting Spelhaug will spend her final high school summer juggling both sports.
She wrestled for a long period which sport to play in college. Besides the basketball interest, she had Division I scholarship offers from Northern Iowa and Iowa State for softball.
“I haven’t quite accepted I’m going to be done playing softball after this summer,” she said. “When the season ends, it is going to hit me the most.”
Still, Spelhaug believes she has just scratched the surface of her basketball abilities.
Goetz made that known to coaches in the recruiting process.
“When schools were recruiting her for basketball that was my number one selling point,” Goetz said. “I told them, 'Guys, she’s balancing four sports all the time. This isn’t a kid who has been playing basketball four hours a day every day. She’s winning a state title in softball, she’s competing in volleyball and she’s jumping hurdles.'
“When she focuses on just basketball, it is going to be very exciting to see what she can do. I know Bradley thinks the same way and is excited through the roof in what she can become for its program.”
First, Spelhaug is going to cherish her final few weeks as a Spartan.
She admitted it will be surreal moment closing a chapter of her life that has generated so many memories.
“I’ll always have those memories and I’ll always have the state tournament trophies to remind me,” she said. “What I’ll never forget are my teammates and the memories we made together. I’ll hold onto those.”