One of the longest high school football rivalries in the Iowa Quad-Cities will cease for at least the next two years.
When the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its schedules for the 2018-19 seasons Wednesday, Davenport Assumption did not pop up on Bettendorf's nine-game slate.
"It is unfortunate," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "I hate to see that rivalry go away. Maybe it will come back some day.
"They have been great games over the years."
It'll mark the first time the Bulldogs and Knights have not played since 1959. They were scheduled to that season, but a Week 9 blizzard cancelled the contest.
Each school submitted a priority list to the IHSAA of four schools it wanted to play in the non-district.
Bettendorf activities director Colin Wikan confirmed Assumption was not on its list. Assumption coach and activities director Wade King said Bettendorf was not among its four.
Assumption won't play any Class 4A programs in its non-district schedule. The Knights open against Rock Island Alleman on Aug. 24, marking the first time the parochial schools have clashed in football since 1984.
King's team also will face Dubuque Wahlert, defending Class 3A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier and perennial playoff qualifier Solon before district play commences.
The IHSAA opened the borders for potential out-of-state games in late January, but there are only three that will take place.
In addition to Assumption against Alleman, Davenport West travels to the Soule Bowl in East Moline to play United Township in Week 1. Bedford, located in southwest Iowa, will play a school from Missouri.
Moline reached out to Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central about playing, but neither matchup will take place.
PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said Moline was high on the school's list. Besides Moline coach Mike Morrissey being a PV alum, the game was expected to attract a large gate.
According to a release from the state, 93.6 percent of the schools received at least three of the four games they requested and more than 68 percent of 11-player programs were granted all four on their wish list.
"I thought we would get Moline, but for whatever reason they didn't give it to us," VanWetzinga said. "That was disappointing.
"It is out of our control. Nothing we can do about it."
Instead, PV's non-district slate features Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Prairie, North Scott and Davenport Central. VanWetzinga said Bettendorf, North Scott and Central were on the Spartans' list.
"North Scott is a good rivalry for us," VanWetzinga said. "I know they're 3A now, but we've had tremendous games with them. It is a game we've got to have."
After opening against PV, Bettendorf faces Iowa City West at home in Week 2 before trips to Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Falls.
"We're fine with what we got," Wiley said. "I'm excited about a chance to go play in the UNI-Dome. That will be a good deal for our kids.
"We get another shot at Iowa City West, which has beaten us the last two years."
Among the other scheduling highlights:
— Muscatine will play almost as many games at Brady Street Stadium as its home field this next season. The Muskies make the trip to Davenport three times to face Central, West and North as compared to four home games.
One of those home games is a meeting against Johnston in Week 4, believed to be the first encounter between the programs. Muscatine coach Jake Mueller and Johnston coach Brian Woodley have a lengthy relationship dating back to their days in Cedar Falls.
— Davenport North has the least amount of travel of any team in the metro this year, leaving the city only twice. The Wildcats head to Iowa City High in Week 6 and Pleasant Valley in Week 8.
— The season opens Thursday, Aug. 23, at Brady Street Stadium with a game between Muscatine and Davenport Central. Everybody else in the area begins the following night.
— As has been the case in recent years, Assumption has the most Thursday night games. It plays Dubuque Wahlert (Week 2), Solon (Week 4), Central DeWitt (Week 6) and Iowa City Liberty (Week 8) on Thursdays at Brady Street Stadium.
Central also will play a Thursday game Oct. 11 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.