Deep into the spring each of the past two years, Central DeWitt athletic director Kurt Kreiter has been searching for a new football coach.
"I think all athletic directors would tell you the head football job is a pretty important one for the school," Kreiter said. "There have been some anxious times the last few years trying to find a person to lead our program."
Kreiter and the Sabers believe they have hit it big with their latest hire.
Ryan Streets, who served as defensive coordinator at Central DeWitt during back-to-back district championship seasons in 2007 and 2008 and rebuilt Anamosa's program, was named Thursday as the Sabers' head coach.
Streets, 40, did not coach last fall following his resignation from Anamosa in April 2017 to take a teaching position at Marion.
"I missed it a lot," Streets said. "I missed it a lot on Friday nights. I was like a lost puppy dog."
After Mike Miller resigned as the Sabers' coach in the spring of 2017 to become an administrator, Davenport West's Michael Crane was hired last May.
Then in late April, Crane stepped down following a 1-8 campaign.
A Midland High School and Wisconsin-Platteville graduate, Streets plans to bring some stability.
"A sign of a program in trouble is going through coach after coach," Streets said. "The kids lose the trust with you, and it's kind of like, 'Who is this guy?'"
Streets has experience rebuilding a program. He took Anamosa from a laughingstock to a playoff qualifier.
Anamosa had lost 26 consecutive games before going 7-3 in 2014 and 11-1 in 2015.
Streets understands this won't be a quick fix in DeWitt. The Sabers have gone 1-8, 2-7 and 1-8 over the past three seasons and are in a district with Davenport Assumption, Clinton and North Scott the next two seasons.
"It usually takes three to five years in a school district to change a culture," Streets said. "You might get lucky and sneak up on some people that first year, but it usually takes three years to get things rolling.
"You've got to recruit the kids to get them out and then for them to buy in. With all the turnover, we've lost some trust."
Streets, in fact, applied for the head coaching job at Central DeWitt when Miller was hired. Kreiter said Miller's previous head coaching experience gave him a slight edge.
"It was one of the tougher decisions I've had to make in my professional career to not turn the job over to Ryan at that time," Kreiter said. "In the long run, it served him well because of the opportunities and growth he had at Anamosa."
Kreiter has kept in touch with Streets but admitted he didn't get a strong feeling that he was interested in getting back into coaching initially when the opening came available.
As Central DeWitt started the interview process, Kreiter kept coming back to Streets.
So Central DeWitt principal George Pickup suggested to Kreiter that they get Streets on the phone and talk him into the job.
"We didn't have to do a lot of talking," Kreiter said. "He had some interest. We set up an interview team, an interview process and everybody found out what we already knew that he was a perfect fit."
Also an avid farmer, Streets won't teach in DeWitt this fall.
Streets said the first task is assembling a staff and building relationships with his players.
Kreiter is confident the Sabers will be drawn to their new coach.
"He holds kids to high standards and he has high standards," Kreiter said. "There is accountability, and he does it the right way. He treats kids fairly, and he cares about the kids.
"I've known that for a long time."