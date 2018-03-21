The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its football schedules for the 2018 and 2019 seasons this morning.
Among the highlights:
-- The IHSAA agreed to open the borders earlier this year, but there will be only two games involving schools from Iowa and Illinois. Both happen in Week 1 -- Davenport West at United Township and Assumption travels to Alleman. It will be the first encounter between the Knights and Pioneers since 1984.
-- The opening week of the season has several marquee matchups. Besides Assumption and Alleman, Pleasant Valley travels to Bettendorf and North Scott heads to last year's Class 4A state runner-up Iowa City West.
-- Bettendorf has faced West Des Moines Valley each of the past two years. The Bulldogs won't venture into central Iowa the next two years, but they still have plenty of top-tier programs on their schedule -- PV (Week 1), Iowa City West (Week 2), Cedar Falls (Week 4), Cedar Rapids Washington (Week 5) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Week 7).
-- For the first time since 1959, Assumption and Bettendorf won't play. The teams were scheduled to meet that season in Week 9, but the game was cancelled because of a blizzard.
The last two matchups have been lopsided in Bettendorf's favor. The Knights still will be tested in the non-district with games against defending 3A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier (Week 3) and Solon (Week 4).
-- Muscatine will play almost as many games at Brady Street Stadium than its home field this next season. The Muskies make the trip to Davenport three times to face Central, West and North as compared to four home games. One of those home games is a meeting against Johnston in Week 4, believed to be the first encounter between the programs.
-- Davenport North has the least amount of travel of any team this year, leaving the city only twice. The Wildcats travel to Iowa City High in Week 6 and Pleasant Valley in Week 8.
-- The season opens Thursday, Aug. 23 at Brady Street Stadium between Muscatine and Davenport Central. Everybody else in the area begins the following night.
-- Thursday nights at Brady Street: Muscatine at Davenport Central (Week 1); Dubuque Wahlert at Assumption (Week 2); Muscatine at Davenport West (Week 3); Solon at Assumption (Week 4); Linn-Mar at Davenport North (Week 5); Central DeWitt at Assumption (Week 6); Iowa City West at Davenport North (Week 7); Iowa City Liberty at Assumption (Week 8); Bettendorf at Davenport Central (Week 9)
Central also will play a Thursday game Oct. 11 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
-- Metro schedules:
Assumption
Aug. 24 -- at Rock Island Alleman
Aug. 30 -- Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 7 -- at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 13 -- Solon
Sept. 21 -- at Clinton
Sept. 27 -- Central DeWitt
Oct. 5 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 11 -- Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 19 -- at North Scott
Bettendorf
Aug. 24 -- Pleasant Valley
Aug. 31 -- Iowa City West
Sept. 7 -- at Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 14 -- at Cedar Falls
Sept. 21 -- Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 28 -- at Burlington
Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 12 -- at Davenport West
Oct. 18 -- at Davenport Central
Clinton
Aug. 24 -- at Western Dubuque
Aug. 31 -- Davenport West
Sept. 7 -- Burlington
Sept. 14 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 21 -- Davenport Assumption
Sept. 28 -- Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 5 -- at North Scott
Oct. 12 -- at Central DeWitt
Oct. 19 -- Iowa City Liberty
Davenport Central
Aug. 23 -- Muscatine
Aug. 31 -- at North Scott
Sept. 7 -- Davenport North
Sept. 14 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 21 -- Burlington
Sept. 28 -- at Davenport West
Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Washington
Oct. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 18 -- Bettendorf
Davenport North
Aug. 24 -- Dubuque Hempstead
Aug. 31 -- Dubuque Senior
Sept. 7 -- at Davenport Central
Sept. 14 -- at Davenport West
Sept. 20 -- Linn-Mar
Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City High
Oct. 4 -- Iowa City West
Oct. 12 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 19 -- Muscatine
Davenport West
Aug. 24 -- at United Township
Aug. 31 -- at Clinton
Sept. 6 -- Muscatine
Sept. 14 -- Davenport North
Sept. 21 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 28 -- Davenport Central
Oct. 5 -- at Burlington
Oct. 12 -- Bettendorf
Oct. 19 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington
Muscatine
Aug. 23 -- at Davenport Central
Aug. 31 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 6 -- at Davenport West
Sept. 14 -- Johnston
Sept. 21 -- Iowa City High
Sept. 28 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 5 -- Linn-Mar
Oct. 12 -- at Iowa City West
Oct. 19 -- at Davenport North
North Scott
Aug. 24 -- at Iowa City West
Aug. 31 -- Davenport Central
Sept. 7 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 14 -- Western Dubuque
Sept. 21 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 5 -- Clinton
Oct. 12 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 19 -- Davenport Assumption
Pleasant Valley
Aug. 24 -- at Bettendorf
Aug. 31 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 7 -- North Scott
Sept. 14 -- Davenport Central
Sept. 21 -- at Iowa City West
Sept. 28 -- Muscatine
Oct. 5 -- at Iowa City High
Oct. 12 -- Davenport North
Oct. 19 -- Linn-Mar