Bettendorf's Carter Bell is tackled by Assumption's Ryan Wohlers (22) during last season's game. Bettendorf and Assumption won't play in football this fall for the first time since 1959. 

 Quad-City Times file photo

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its football schedules for the 2018 and 2019 seasons this morning. 

Among the highlights:

-- The IHSAA agreed to open the borders earlier this year, but there will be only two games involving schools from Iowa and Illinois. Both happen in Week 1 -- Davenport West at United Township and Assumption travels to Alleman. It will be the first encounter between the Knights and Pioneers since 1984. 

-- The opening week of the season has several marquee matchups. Besides Assumption and Alleman, Pleasant Valley travels to Bettendorf and North Scott heads to last year's Class 4A state runner-up Iowa City West. 

-- Bettendorf has faced West Des Moines Valley each of the past two years. The Bulldogs won't venture into central Iowa the next two years, but they still have plenty of top-tier programs on their schedule -- PV (Week 1), Iowa City West (Week 2), Cedar Falls (Week 4), Cedar Rapids Washington (Week 5) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Week 7). 

-- For the first time since 1959, Assumption and Bettendorf won't play. The teams were scheduled to meet that season in Week 9, but the game was cancelled because of a blizzard. 

The last two matchups have been lopsided in Bettendorf's favor. The Knights still will be tested in the non-district with games against defending 3A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier (Week 3) and Solon (Week 4). 

-- Muscatine will play almost as many games at Brady Street Stadium than its home field this next season. The Muskies make the trip to Davenport three times to face Central, West and North as compared to four home games. One of those home games is a meeting against Johnston in Week 4, believed to be the first encounter between the programs.

-- Davenport North has the least amount of travel of any team this year, leaving the city only twice. The Wildcats travel to Iowa City High in Week 6 and Pleasant Valley in Week 8. 

-- The season opens Thursday, Aug. 23 at Brady Street Stadium between Muscatine and Davenport Central. Everybody else in the area begins the following night. 

-- Thursday nights at Brady Street: Muscatine at Davenport Central (Week 1); Dubuque Wahlert at Assumption (Week 2); Muscatine at Davenport West (Week 3); Solon at Assumption (Week 4); Linn-Mar at Davenport North (Week 5); Central DeWitt at Assumption (Week 6); Iowa City West at Davenport North (Week 7); Iowa City Liberty at Assumption (Week 8); Bettendorf at Davenport Central (Week 9)

Central also will play a Thursday game Oct. 11 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

-- Metro schedules:

Assumption

Aug. 24 -- at Rock Island Alleman

Aug. 30 -- Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 7 -- at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sept. 13 -- Solon

Sept. 21 -- at Clinton

Sept. 27 -- Central DeWitt

Oct. 5 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 11 -- Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 19 -- at North Scott

Bettendorf

Aug. 24 -- Pleasant Valley

Aug. 31 -- Iowa City West

Sept. 7 -- at Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 14 -- at Cedar Falls

Sept. 21 -- Cedar Rapids Washington

Sept. 28 -- at Burlington

Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 12 -- at Davenport West

Oct. 18 -- at Davenport Central

Clinton

Aug. 24 -- at Western Dubuque

Aug. 31 -- Davenport West

Sept. 7 -- Burlington

Sept. 14 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 21 -- Davenport Assumption

Sept. 28 -- Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 5 -- at North Scott

Oct. 12 -- at Central DeWitt

Oct. 19 -- Iowa City Liberty

Davenport Central

Aug. 23 -- Muscatine

Aug. 31 -- at North Scott

Sept. 7 -- Davenport North

Sept. 14 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 21 -- Burlington

Sept. 28 -- at Davenport West

Oct. 5 -- Cedar Rapids Washington

Oct. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 18 -- Bettendorf

Davenport North

Aug. 24 -- Dubuque Hempstead

Aug. 31 -- Dubuque Senior

Sept. 7 -- at Davenport Central

Sept. 14 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 20 -- Linn-Mar

Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City High

Oct. 4 -- Iowa City West

Oct. 12 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 19 -- Muscatine

Davenport West

Aug. 24 -- at United Township

Aug. 31 -- at Clinton

Sept. 6 -- Muscatine

Sept. 14 -- Davenport North

Sept. 21 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Sept. 28 -- Davenport Central

Oct. 5 -- at Burlington

Oct. 12 -- Bettendorf

Oct. 19 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington

Muscatine

Aug. 23 -- at Davenport Central

Aug. 31 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Sept. 6 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 14 -- Johnston

Sept. 21 -- Iowa City High

Sept. 28 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 5 -- Linn-Mar

Oct. 12 -- at Iowa City West

Oct. 19 -- at Davenport North

North Scott

Aug. 24 -- at Iowa City West

Aug. 31 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 7 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 14 -- Western Dubuque

Sept. 21 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 28 -- at Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 5 -- Clinton

Oct. 12 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Oct. 19 -- Davenport Assumption

Pleasant Valley

Aug. 24 -- at Bettendorf

Aug. 31 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 7 -- North Scott

Sept. 14 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 21 -- at Iowa City West

Sept. 28 -- Muscatine

Oct. 5 -- at Iowa City High

Oct. 12 -- Davenport North

Oct. 19 -- Linn-Mar

