Rusty VanWetzinga has two young boys who are passionate about football. They watch it. They play it.
When the Pleasant Valley football coach informed his oldest son that his upcoming junior high season would consist of only six games, it did not go over well.
“He was mad at me because he wants to go out and play, and that’s good, but as his dad and a head football coach, six games is plenty for a junior high kid,” VanWetzinga said.
Even for all the safety precautions that parents and coaches are taking at the youth and high school levels, football is at a crossroads.
Medical professionals, politicians and even former players are scrutinizing the sport on national outlets.
“It feels like we wake up every day to another punch in the gut with concussions,” Davenport Assumption coach Wade King said.
The growing concern about brain injuries and head trauma continue to impact the game. A study earlier this summer from neuropathologist Dr. Ann McKee found chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in the brains of 110 of 111 deceased former NFL players.
There have been almost 35 players under the age of 30 retire from the NFL in the past two years.
“When you’re talking an NFL veteran, then you throw Division I football on top of it, that is a different animal than somebody who played just four years of high school football,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “There is no conclusive link between high school football and CTE.”
Participation, though, is dwindling.
According to the National Federation of State High School Association’s recent annual survey, there were 25,503 fewer football players nationwide last year.
"People are scared of the contact and head injuries," Assumption senior tight end Ray Thrapp said. "People are scared to come out because they don't want to risk their future."
Davenport Central coach Ben Sacco said safety is a concern but doesn't deem it an issue.
Coaches are in agreement the game is safer than it ever has been.
Rules have been changed to enhance player safety, in terms of tackling and blocking. Preseason two-a-days are gone to limit the amount of hits. Helmets are more protective. Concussion protocols are in full force.
"A lot of people have the wrong impression on what's happening," Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. "We are making it safer."
A technique called "Hawk" tackling, started by the Seattle Seahawks, has become quite popular. It is a rugby-style approach where the objective is to get contact with the shoulders, not the head.
"That was revolutionary," Morrissey said. "Now, that's kind of become the norm, as far as how they keep the head out of the game."
Still, it hasn't eliminated all head injuries.
Other activities, such as soccer, wrestling and cheerleading, experience a percentage of concussions too.
Football takes the brunt of it in the public eye because of its popularity. "Concussion," a 2015 film starring Will Smith, was a box office hit (48.6 million viewers).
"It is hard when you have these fruitcakes in Hollywood make a movie or people on CNN, Fox or MSNBC highlight all the negativity," VanWetzinga said. "Is football the only thing high school boys do that is risky?"
Football is a numbers game, and programs are feeling the crunch.
Assumption has only seven juniors in its program this season. Clinton doesn’t have enough sophomores to field a squad. Central has only nine linemen (offense and defense) on its varsity roster. Bettendorf has just one freshman team for a second straight season. Muscatine has seen a drop with less than 40 players on its varsity.
Participation is dipping at the youth level, too.
The Rising Knights, which have been around for more than 40 years, are joining the Youth Sports Foundation this year because a decrease in numbers won’t allow them to have a stand-alone league in the lower divisions (3rd/4th grade and 5th/6th).
“The perception out there is tough right now,” Davenport North coach Brandon Krusey said. “We’re in a battle right now for kids and to get kids out.”
What are keeping teenagers away from football?
High school coaches across the Quad-Cities believe safety is just a fraction of the problem.
Specialization
Sports specialization in early to middle childhood has become increasingly common.
Baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, track, volleyball and wrestling have become year-around sports for many with the club and AAU scene.
"You can't play football year-round," King said. "People are making investments in these other things. You don't go stay in a hotel every weekend for football like travel basketball or club soccer."
During the fall season in Iowa, metro athletes have a choice between three sanctioned sports -- football, cross country or golf. That number climbs to four in Illinois with soccer.
"There is a lot of competition out there, and at the end of the day, football is hard," Sacco said. "It is not for everybody."
Athletes are often specializing before they step foot into the high school.
By the time a high school football coach comes into contact with an athlete and attempts to promote his sport, the individual already is entrenched in another activity.
Krusey believes some are fearful of getting hurt and don't want to damage their status for their primary sport later in the school year.
"Playing multiple sports for the good of your school tends to slip away now," Krusey said. "It used to be about being part of something bigger than yourself, but we've lost that."
Whether it comes from parents, classmates or coaches, there are outside influences.
"There are methods in ways kids are pressured, directly or indirectly," VanWetzinga said. "A coach might be like, 'Hey, I've got to have you here. The other kids are here.' Kids and parents feel that and end up getting pigeon-holed into one sport.
"These kids are young. Most of them aren't going to sniff the NBA or the big leagues. They need to be well-rounded."
'Instant gratification'
Reigning Class 4A state champion Dowling Catholic had 36 seniors on its football team last fall. Runner-up Iowa City West had in excess of 30.
In most cases, the best football programs are heavy on seniors. With that, it might require individuals to wait their turn for playing time.
"All these kids today come from a generation of instant gratification," Sacco said. "Football is not an instantly gratifying sport.
"Back in the day, kids just wanted to be on the football team, wanted to have a jersey and be part of the team. Those days are gone. If they can't be on the field playing and seeing some kind of success, it is a hard sell."
VanWetzinga starred in three sports at PV -- football, wrestling and baseball. He admitted football was the most taxing.
"The bruises you get, it is a grind," he said. "There are no weight classes, and you don't get immediate satisfaction. You've got to work at it."
Assumption quarterback Jayce Levy thinks coaching has kept students away.
"If they think the coach is a mean guy and they're intimidated, they don't want to go out," Levy stated.
King said he's had players quit in the opening week because they weren't having fun.
"There are days football isn't fun, and I get that, but it is not fun until you play games," King stated. "We don't sugarcoat it. Football is hard, we coach it hard and we ask a lot out of our players.
"We feel the 28 kids that we have (this year) really want to be here."
Benefits outweigh risks
Not every high school football program is feeling the numbers pinch.
All three Davenport public schools, which have experienced minimal success in the last two decades, have at least 40 juniors and seniors on their roster.
In Illinois, United Township has more than 50 individuals on its varsity and 100 in the program. Moline has upwards of 130 in grades 9 through 12.
"I don't view our game as being under attack, I view it as an opportunity to show how great the game is, to teach camaraderie, to teach teamwork and great technique," Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said.
Thrapp, a multi-sport athlete at Assumption, calls football the ultimate team sport.
"You get a bond that's like no other sport," he said. "You get to know guys on a deeper level."
As North Scott knocked off PV at Spartan Stadium in the final seconds last season, a win that propelled them into the postseason, several Lancers rushed into the team huddle afterward and shouted, "Greatest moment ever."
"It provides a family outside your own family," Lancer defensive tackle Taylor Hendricksen said. "You're going to get memories and bonds that last a lifetime."
Tippet points to the opportunities it presents for playing time.
Basketball has only five starters, baseball features nine (10 counting designated hitter) and soccer 11.
If a school has enough bodies, it could start more than 35 different individuals among offense, defense and special teams.
"You look at our sport, we have 70, 80 opportunities to put guys on the field to be part of something bigger than themselves," Tippet said. "You have to learn how to work for a cause, learn how to be disciplined and learn to work with others. Those are life skills that make people better young men."
Going forward
Even with the benefits, coaches are concerned about the direction of football.
Costs are rising. School budgets are tight.
"The concept of the schools not being able to pay for insurance, the schools not being able to pay for equipment, I see that happening in these schools because money is so tight," Central DeWitt coach Michael Crane said.
Sacco believes significant changes are in store to continue pushing safety.
"It wouldn't surprise me one bit if kickoff and kickoff return go away," he said. "They'll just place the ball. I think we'll see things like that way down the road."
Crane thinks the right measures have been taken to improve safety. Coaches need to continue promoting the sport but also educating parents, he said.
"They go to a game and they just see people crashing into each other," Crane explained. "They don't understand what goes into that beforehand."
VanWetzinga hopes his two boys, Rusty and Joey, can enjoy the high school football experience he once did on Friday nights as a player.
Given Rusty is probably three to four years away and Joey six, he's not so certain.
"Yeah, I am really concerned where things are headed in the next five to 10 years," he said. "I've got two kids at home that love it, like playing it.
"We're doing everything we can to make the game safer. All of us coaches are in the same boat trying to keep our sport alive."
Quad-City Times sports reporters Bobby Metcalf and Jim Meenan contributed to this article.