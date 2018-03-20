One of the most stable conferences in the state of Illinois may be getting bigger and better in the coming days.
According to the Geneseo School District website, the school board will meet tonight to talk about and likely vote on joining the Western Big Six Conference beginning in the 2019-20 school year.
The district was invited by the Western Big Six last week.
Also, Sterling High School athletic director Greg King confirmed Tuesday morning that his school was also invited to join the Big Six. He said he will take the proposal to the school board for discussion, also this evening.
King said a vote could be taken or moved to the next board meeting, although Sterling superintendent Tad Everett told QCSportsNet's Ken Jacoby the board, "will not vote on joining Western Big Six tomorrow, but a decision from him or the board could come anytime after that."
Administrators at both schools would not comment on the potential votes until the meetings are completed tonight.
The Big Six was formed in 1969 with the same six schools — Alleman, Galesburg, Moline, Quincy, Rock Island and United Township — who have remained together since the outset.
One of the drawbacks for the potential new additions is travel for Quincy. The trip to Sterling is approximately 200 miles and about 165 to Geneseo. On the other hand, it gives the Blue Devils two more sure-fire football games on the schedule.
The potential expansion would be the first attempt since a 2013 bid by Big Six teams to join with four Peoria-based schools to form the Mid-West 10.
At that time. the schools agreed to start a Big Six schedule in football for 2014 but the plan was put on hold when Eureka would not allow Peoria Manual out of a football contract and the conference plans fell apart afterwards.
