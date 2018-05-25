FORT DODGE, Iowa — Central DeWitt's boys golf team made history last spring with the program's first state championship.
The Sabers proved it was no fluke.
Powered by two individuals in the top three, Tucker Kinney and Rielly McGranahan, Central DeWitt cruised to a 21-stroke victory Friday in the Class 3A state tournament at Lakeside Golf Course.
After shooting 300 and building a 15-stroke cushion in the opening round, the Sabers fired a 309 in the final round for a 609 total. Nevada was second at 630, and Clear Lake took third at 631.
Central DeWitt joined Keokuk (1996) and Decorah (2012) as the only 3A schools in the past 25 years to win a boys state golf tournament by more than 20 strokes.
The 609 was the lowest score by a state champion in 3A since Clear Lake finished one shot better in 2006.
Kinney, a sophomore, followed up his first-round 71 with a 75 to finish at 2-over par and runner-up to Grinnell senior and Drake recruit Lucas Scherf by four shots.
McGranahan, the lone senior among Central DeWitt's top six, had rounds of 71 and 76 to finish in a tie for third at 3-over. It was McGranahan's second consecutive top-five finish at state.
Junior Jacob Brainerd and freshman Dylan McAleer had rounds of 78 and 80 on Friday to finish 14th and 20th, respectively, for the tournament. Juniors Drew Eden and Tanner Steffens also were on coach Collin Ellis' championship squad.
Other than a second-place finish at the Solon Invitational in the second meet of the year, Central DeWitt was undefeated. It captured Wamac, sectional and district championships.
"This team is better than last year's team," McGranahan said prior to the state tournament.
Central DeWitt joins Waterloo Columbus (1999-00), Clear Lake (2004-06), Ballard (2007-10) and Webster City (2015-16) as 3A schools to repeat in the past 20 years.
Michels places 12th in 2A
Bellevue senior Connor Michels finished 12th in the Class 2A state tournament at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.
After opening with an 80, Michels turned in a 72 Friday for a 152 total. Michels had back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 in his 2-over round. Dike-New Hartford's Bo Weissenfluh was the medalist with a 36-hole score of 144.