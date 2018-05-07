The new lows are turning into new highs for the Muscatine girls golf team.
Paige Miller shot her lowest 18-hole round of the season, 82, Ellie Howard and Sarah McKillip each posted career lows of 90 and 92 and the Muscatine girls golf team snapped a streak of eight consecutive Pleasant Valley conference titles by becoming the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Monday at Kewanee (Ill.) Dunes.
"The fact that we got first, that was the coolest part," Miller said. "All day we knew we had a shot of getting in the top three, but we never really imagined ourselves getting first, so that's pretty special."
The 82 earned Miller the individual title while Howard placed third and McKillip fifth for the Muskies, who recorded a season-low 373 team total, which was 39 strokes better than their season average.
Bettendorf's Madison Wischmann finished second in the individual race with an 89, while Assumption's Olivia Leinart was fourth with a 90.
Bettendorf finished second in the team race with a 380, while Pleasant Valley (408), Assumption (409) and North Scott (429) rounded out the top five.