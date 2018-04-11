Brooks Sunny's passion for baseball developed in front of a television.
An avid Chicago White Sox fan, the North Scott senior grew up mimicking the swings of players such as Paul Konerko and Joe Crede.
"It didn't matter if it was a left-handed or right-handed batter, I'd try to imitate the batters," he said. "Joe Crede was my favorite player."
That love instilled for the game early will continue beyond high school.
Sunny, a third baseman, signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday with Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith.
"It has just been a dream of mine to go play college baseball somewhere," said Sunny, who batted .284 with 22 RBIs last summer. "The level didn't mean much. I just want an opportunity to play the game that I love."
Sunny was one of five Lancers to sign national letters of intent Wednesday.
Alexis Hayes will play volleyball at Division II Minnesota State-Mankato while teammate Hannah Grimm is headed to San Diego Mesa College for indoor and beach volleyball.
Kyle Denison signed with Iowa Central Community College for baseball, and Heather Hoeger will play soccer at St. Ambrose University.
Hayes is expected to be an outside or right-side hitter for the Mavericks.
"Ever since about eighth grade, I couldn't picture myself not playing in college," Hayes said. "That was always my desired goal."
Hayes took a visit to the campus in January and immediately meshed with the team.
"The coach and I hit it off right away," she said. "I was deciding between some other schools, but I knew then that's where I wanted to go."
Grimm, among the Mississippi Athletic Conference leaders in assists with nearly nine per set last fall, is eager to move to the West Coast. Beach volleyball has grown in popularity.
"I like being in control of a court, and you get to touch the ball a lot more times in beach with just two people on the court," Grimm said. "Plus, you get a good tan."
Grimm believes San Diego Mesa, a junior college, can eventually lead to an opportunity at a four-year program.
"It was hard for me to get exposure because nobody wants a player who doesn't play on a beach," Grimm said. "I'm hoping to get some exposure out there."
Coming off a 3-3 season with a 1.94 ERA, Denison heads to Fort Dodge and will pitch for the Tritons.
Denison said seeing how Iowa Central's staff helped improve the velocity of former Lancer Hunter Collins was a big selling point.
"He threw 82 (miles per hour) his senior year, and now he's up to 88," Denison said. "The one thing I really need to improve on is my speed going into college. If I can get up to higher speeds, I can go elsewhere after juco and play."
Hoeger is the starting goalkeeper for the Lancers. She recorded 14 saves in North Scott's first four matches of the season.
"I've been going to the camps at St. Ambrose since seventh grade, so I've known their coaches for some time," she said. "It made it seem more like home."