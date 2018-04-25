Brian Dayman decided to put his recruiting on hold until his senior basketball season was concluded.
The wait did not prevent Dayman from finding what he believes is a perfect fit.
The Pleasant Valley three-year starter will continue his career at Division II Southwest Minnesota State next season.
Dayman was one of 22 PV student-athletes recognized during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the high school.
"The Mustang family really grew on me when I got there," Dayman said. "It felt like a place I wanted to be for the next stage of my life. It felt right, almost like Pleasant Valley in a way."
Dayman, a third team all-state choice by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and an all-Metro selection, averaged 13.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Spartans.
The Mustangs, coming off a 25-win season, had a scholarship open up late. Coach Brad Bigler, son of recently retired Davenport West coach Mark Bigler, and his staff reached out.
"The toughness we play with here at PV hopefully can translate and I can find a way to help the team on the floor," Dayman said.
Southwest Minnesota State is located in Marshall, a town of about 14,000.
"It'll definitely be an adjustment, but I'm not a big-time party guy," Dayman said. "I don't need all that much to be happy."
Among the others to be recognized was Caroline Sharis. The rowing standout will continue her career at Harvard University.
Her father and coach, Dr. Peter Sharis, was part of two national championship squads at Harvard in 1988 and 1989.
"I was drawn to the incredible mix of athletics and academics," said Caroline, whose sister Elizabeth competes for Stanford. "I just loved the culture of Boston and the history of the city."
Caroline won a World Rowing Junior Championship in double sculls in 2016. She was fifth a year ago.
She received her acceptance letter from Harvard in December.
"I was a little nervous when I sent the application in, but when I got accepted, I was so excited," she said. "I called my grandparents and parents right away. It was a great moment.
Caroline plans to study biology or economics at Harvard.
"I'm a competitive person so it'll be fun racing and competing against other schools," she said.
Among the others recognized were eight for track and field or cross country — Emma Hartz (Hawkeye Community College), Amaria Kirby (St. Ambrose), Jazmyn Whitfield (Coe), Sydney Lear (Luther), Grace D'Antico (Loras), Jackson Stoos (St. Ambrose), Konnor Sommer (Iowa) and Anthony Pena (Lewis University).
There were four football players in Sam Hanna and Arthur Braden (Grand View University) along with Taylor Broutin (College of DuPage) and Tanner Erickson (Wisconsin-Platteville).
Evan Crawford and Kyle Stoddard will play baseball at Missouri Science and Technology and Black Hawk College, respectively.
Grace Necker (Iowa), Jenna Ruccolo (Case Western Reserve) and Rachel Woods (Trinity International) were the soccer players honored.
Tennis standout Lily Feldman is headed to Skidmore College in upstate New York while all-state swimmer Aviana Zahara will compete at Augustana College.
Jackson Fowler will pursue men's volleyball at North Central College in Naperville.