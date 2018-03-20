The Davenport North boys bowling program has been among the state's elite for the better part of the last decade.
After another top-five finish at the state tournament this season, the Wildcats are at the center of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro squad.
Seniors Nate McMullen and Tyler McCumsey and junior Brandt Carter comprise half of the first team. All three were inside the top 20 at the state tournament and had a game average of 209 or better.
Muscatine's Tyler Harris, North Scott's Brock Larson and Pleasant Valley's Cory LaBarge complete the first team.
Muscatine and United Township each have two bowlers on the top team for girls. The Muskies, who were state runners-up to Cedar Rapids Prairie in Iowa Class 3A, are represented by Mississippi Athletic Conference bowler of the year Ragan Carey and junior Gabi Evans.
UT, meanwhile, is led by Western Big Six champion Sky Stoutt and sophomore Ashlyn Burkeybile. Davenport Central's Donna Diggs and Moline's Destiny Rottman join them on the first team.
Stoutt rolled a pair of 290 games this season and was the only girl from the Illinois metro to qualify for the state tournament.
Boys
First team
Brandt Carter, jr., Davenport North: The first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection finished sixth at the Class 3A state tournament with games of 235 and 230. He recorded a 209.3 per game average.
Tyler Harris, sr., Muscatine: The MAC bowler of the year and first team all-state choice averaged a league-best 223.4 per game and finished inside the top 20 at the 3A state tournament.
Cory LaBarge, jr., Pleasant Valley: First team all-MAC and second team all-district in 3A, LaBarge had the Spartans' best average at 214.2. He posted a season-high game of 258.
Brock Larson, jr., North Scott: Second team all-state in Class 2A and first team all-MAC, Larson was the state runner-up with games of 279 and 235 for a 514. Larson had a 211.4 average for the season.
Tyler McCumsey, sr., Davenport North: Second team all-state in 3A and first team all-MAC, McCumsey was third at the state tournament with games of 221 and 257. His 216.7 average was second best in the MAC.
Nate McMullen, sr., Davenport North: Second team all-state in 3A and first team all-MAC, McMullen had a 214.9 average. He finished inside the top 15 at the state tournament to help North to a fourth-place finish.
Honorable mention
BETTENDORF: Maurice Wynn, fr.; Jack Reid, sr. CLINTON: Stephen Corbin, so.; Connor Hyde, jr. DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Kevin Wayt, so.; Josh Allen, so. DAVENPORT NORTH: Cody DePardo, so. DAVENPORT WEST: Zach Hainline, jr. MUSCATINE: Caleb Sterbenz, so. NORTH SCOTT: Eric Dobbe, sr. PLEASANT VALLEY: Devin Lentz, jr. UNITED TOWNSHIP: Jacob Miner, jr.
Girls
First team
Ashlyn Burkeybile, so., United Township: Placed third at the Western Big Six meet with a 1,248 total for six games (208 average) and was the team's second-place finisher at the sectional meet.
Ragan Carey, sr., Muscatine: The MAC bowler of the year and first team all-state choice placed 10th at the Class 3A state tournament. She led the Muskies with a 203.7 average, including a high game of 266.
Donna Diggs, jr., Davenport Central: First team all-MAC and second team all-state in 3A, Diggs led the Blue Devils with a 197.6 average. He recorded a high game of 268 and two-game series of 476.
Gabi Evans, jr., Muscatine: A first team all-state selection in 3A and first team all-MAC, Evans was fourth at the state tournament with games of 246 and 187 for a 433 series. She led Muskies to second at state meet.
Destiny Rottman, sr., Moline: The runner-up at the Big Six meet, Rottman averaged 210.5 for six games in the conference tournament and 206.2 at the sectional tournament.
Sky Stoutt, sr., United Township: The only girl to qualify for the state meet in Illinois, Stoutt was the individual champion at the Western Big Six meet. She had a 201 average, including 290 games at the Big Six and regional meets.
Honorable mention
BETTENDORF: Kate Lindaman, sr. CLINTON: Annelise Dickinson, jr.; Tannah Bowman, so. DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Amber Brewer, jr.; Maddie Smith, so. DAVENPORT WEST: Brooklyn Newman, sr. MUSCATINE: Emily Payne, so.; Jaelynn Klein, sr.; Kayla Maurer, so. ROCK ISLAND: Heather Motley, jr.; Caroline Hunwardsen, sr.; Lynzee Quade, sr. UNITED TOWNSHIP: Jalyn Traynham, sr.