This was not the way Coral Dillie envisioned her senior soccer season to go.
Less than a half into the season opener against Dubuque Senior on April 5, Dillie collided with an opposing player and broke her right leg.
The Davenport North soccer team's top goal scorer underwent season-ending surgery.
"This is definitely a setback but hopefully it is a major comeback," Dillie said.
Dillie, with her leg in a cast and on crutches, was one of 15 student-athletes at North recognized during a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the gym lobby.
After scoring 39 goals and distributing 19 assists the past three seasons, Dillie will continue her soccer career at NAIA Culver-Stockton in Canton, Mo.
Fortunately for Dillie, she had her college decision finalized before the injury. Still, it has been difficult to be a spectator this spring.
"It is probably one of the hardest things I've ever done," she said. "In the end, I think it is going to make me a better player.
"Still, it is really tough to watch my friends out there compete for the last time together, and I'm the one sitting on the bench. I'm screaming my head off to root for them."
Dillie hopes to restart her training regimen in mid-June. The women's college soccer season is in the fall, meaning she'll have about two months before her freshman campaign.
"I feel like I can play with those girls," she said. "I'd really like to come in there and make an impact. I understand if I have to wait a year since I'm a freshman."
Four-year basketball starter Paige Bradford, the 2017 Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, will continue her career at Kirkwood Community College. After winning the NJCAA Division II national tournament in 2016-17, the Eagles were the runner-up this past year.
Bradford is fourth on North's all-time scoring list with 1,493 points.
"I connected with the (Kirkwood) coach the first day I met him," she said. "I felt like I belonged there. I went on other college visits and I was iffy, but I instantly knew I wanted to go when I was at Kirkwood."
Bradford also considered Iowa Central, Johnson Community College and was contacted by St. Ambrose.
The 6-footer's plans are to play at Kirkwood for a season or two and move on to a bigger university.
"I need to get back in shape, and I've got to get my shot right," she said. "It is going to be way different and way harder than high school."
Rudy Juarez, a quarterback and defensive back on the football team, will remain close to home and play for Steve Bell at Augustana College.
Juarez said the Vikings are primarily looking at him for a spot in the defensive secondary.
"The comfortability stuck out for me at Augie," he said. "It has just been fun being around coach Bell."
Juarez also considered Loras and the University of Dubuque.
"I feel like the river will be able to separate me from home as much as I want," he said. "If I want to come across the bridge every other day, I can. If I don't want to, which I think will be the case, I don't have to."
Akrendre Abbey (football/Iowa Central Community College), Dakota Wright (football/Luther), Jared Beck (baseball/Heartland Community College), Marechal Childe (soccer/Scott CC), Alex Kopp (soccer/ Scott CC), Zach Schocker (cross country/Indian Hills) and Nick Stroschein (golf/Clarke) were the other boys recognized.
Among the other females continuing their athletic careers are Lindsay Wardlow (soccer/Central), Morgan Pollmiller (volleyball/Dubuque), Megan Reem (volleyball/Central), Kylie Bladel (cheerleading/Lindenwood) and Lauren Janecek (tennis/Judson).