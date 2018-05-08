Baseball
Alleman 5, Rock Island 4 (8 inn.): Brendan Hird drilled a base-loaded, two-out single to left field for the game winner in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Alleman past Rock Island at historic Douglas Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Hird drove home Chris McFarland, who was 3-for-4 in the game. Hird also picked up the victory on the mound, pitching four innings of shutout relief.
Aaron Voss was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Rocks.
Girls soccer
Alleman 10, Mendota 0: Kendall Wendt poured in three goals while Ella DeSmet scored twice and had four assists as Alleman opened the postseason with a rout over Mendota in Chillicothe.
Julia DeSmet and Anna Darrow also had a pair of goals for the Pioneers, who scored six goals between the 25th and 46th minutes to seize control. Alleman finished with a 23-4 advantage in shots.
Alleman (7-8) advances to play Princeton, a 3-0 winner over Olympia, in a regional final Friday at 6 p.m. in Chillicothe.
North 1, Central 0: Katy Platt scored off an assist from Halle Greer as North earned its eighth win of the season. Greer had six saves in goal for the Wildcats.
Muscatine 1, Clinton 0: Muscatine freshman Emma Drawbaugh scored in the 71st minute to help the Muskies get past Clinton at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Class 3A 15th-ranked Muskies (8-4).