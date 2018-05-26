Boys tennis
Bettendorf doubles team takes third: After dropping a 3 1/2-hour semifinal match, the Bettendorf doubles team of Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin closed the season with a victory in the third-place match at the Class 2A state tournament in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.
Singh and Porubcin knocked off West Des Moines Valley's Moise Habienza and Roy Jensen 6-4, 6-3 in the placing match. In the semifinals, Singh and Porubcin lost a taxing 7-6 (10-8), 1-6, 6-4 tussle to Linn-Mar's top team.
Singh, a junior, and Porubcin, a sophomore, finished the season 23-2 as a doubles team. They won Mississippi Athletic Conference and district doubles titles.
In singles, Pleasant Valley's Justin Sehlin took fourth in 2A. Sehlin battled second-seeded Rami Hemaiden to three sets before falling 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals. He lost to Iowa City West's Sam Shin 6-4, 6-2 in the third-place match.
Sehlin, a junior who was making his first state trip, closed the season 22-3 in singles. Bettendorf senior Jacob Panjwani split a pair of matches Saturday and finished sixth.
Ames' Timmy Ellis and the Cedar Rapids Washington doubles team of Rami Scheetz and Ty Sherman won state championships.
Girls soccer
Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0: The Wildcats reached the 10-win mark for the second straight season with a Class 3A regional quarterfinal win over the Falcons.
North (10-8) advances to a regional semifinal match against 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Baseball
Normal West 9, Rock Island 1: Normal West scored six runs in the first inning and Rock Island could never recover in a 9-1 regional final loss Saturday.
West chased Rock Island starter Ryan Rice before he recorded an out, as Rice was tagged for five runs, two earned, on two hits.
Spencer Hasselroth pitched the final five innings for Rock Island, surrendering three runs on four hits.
P.T. Boeye provided an offensive bright spot for Rock Island in the loss, going 3-4 with the Rocks' lone RBI.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Moline 2: Top-seeded Moline dropped its Danville Regional final clash with Bradley-Bourbonnais Saturday.
The Maroons responded after B-B grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third with two runs in the bottom of the third as Eric Maffie drove home Nick Drobushevich and Noah Sebben brought home Maffie.
Those were the only runs the Maroons were able to generate, however, in the season-ending loss.
Softball
Pontiac 2, Geneseo 0: A pair of Geneseo pitchers held second-seeded Pontiac to two runs Saturday, but the third-seeded Leafs failed to generate any offense of their own in the Regional final loss.
The Leafs managed only two hits on the day.