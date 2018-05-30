Girls tennis
Feldman rallies to reach semis: Lily Feldman has not been pushed too many times on the tennis court this spring.
Before Wednesday's state tournament, the Pleasant Valley senior had not dropped a set all season.
Feldman lost the opening set of her quarterfinal match at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Iowa City, but rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Fort Dodge's Beth Murman.
The second-seeded Feldman, in the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, faces third-seeded Cari Naanep of Johnston in Thursday's semifinal at 10 a.m. The championship match will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the semifinals.
Pleasant Valley's doubles team of Roshni Penmatcha and Kayla Nutt outlasted Ames' Lauren Coves and Shria Chug 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the opening round. In the quarterfinals, Penmatcha and Nutt went three sets again but lost to Urbandale's Brooke Dannenfeldt and Mylea Cole, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Penmatcha and Nutt rebounded with a straight-set win in the consolation round to assure a medal. They can finish as high as fifth place with two victories Thursday.
Clinton's Kiersten Housenga lost both of her matches and was eliminated. Muscatine's Ellie Cahill and Emma Maynard fell twice in doubles.
In Class 1A, Camanche's Natalie Goble and Marly Bussa lost in the opening round, but rebounded with a 6-3, 6-4 consolation win against a team from West Burlington/Notre Dame. They then defeated a pair from Decorah 6-4, 6-0 to assure themselves a state medal.
Girls golf
Miller earns all-state honor again: Muscatine's Paige Miller finished inside the top 10 at the Iowa state tournament for a second straight year.
Thanks to a final round 84, Miller moved up five spots and took eighth at the Class 4A state meet at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.
Miller, who had six pars in her round, had rounds of 89 and 84 for 173. It follows up her ninth-place finish from a year ago in 5A.
Bettendorf finished eighth out of 10 teams in the 4A field. The Bulldogs shot 385 for the second straight day. Madison Wischmann posted a 90 while Sarah Ostrom had 97 and Gracie Hart and Natalie Stine each recorded 99.
Waukee won the team title by 31 strokes over West Des Moines Valley.
In Class 3A at Ames' Coldwater Links, Assumption's Olivia Leinart tied for 18th with rounds of 84 and 86 for 170.
Maquoketa was ninth among the 10 teams. The Cardinals shot 382 in the final round. Taylor Thede finished inside the top 25 with rounds of 89 and 85. Carlene Paul turned in a 94 Wednesday.
In Class 2A at Panorama, Tipton's Alli Nash recorded a 107 Wednesday to place 49th.
Girls soccer
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Davenport North 1: A second-half, game-tying goal by Morgan Pollmiller wasn't enough for Davenport North, as Kennedy scored three more times in the Class 3A regional semifinal.
Tenth-ranked Kennedy retook the lead four minutes after Pollmiller's score tied the game at 1-1 and tacked on two more insurance goals to advance to face Linn-Mar in the regional final.
Muscatine 4, Davenport Central 0: Muscatine girls soccer coach Nate Meineke has been saying since the start of the season that he wants Raelynn Deleon to shoot the ball whenever she gets it inside.
In the first minute of a 4-0 regional semifinal victory against Davenport Central on Wednesday, Muskie junior Trinity Christy delivered a well-timed cross to Deleon, setting up what appeared to be a great early scoring opportunity for the Muskies. But Deleon was unable to get enough power on her first shot of the night as the ball found its way into the hands of Central goalie Haley Brown.
"You got to hit it," Meineke yelled from the sidelines.
Ten minutes later, Deleon got free in the box with another prime scoring chance. This time, she wasn't going to be denied. After ricocheting one off the outstretched hands of Brown, Deleon capitalized on her second-chance opportunity and struck one into the top of the net for the first of two goals.
Emmy Drake and Emma Freyermuth also scored for Muscatine.
— Kyle Heim, Muscatine Journal