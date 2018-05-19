Geneseo shut out Streator 4-0 on Saturday to earn the school's fifth straight girls soccer regional title.
A familiar opponent awaits the Leafs at the 2A Dunlap Sectional.
Second-seeded Geneseo will face top seed Peoria Notre Dame after PND beat Orion-Sherrard 7-0 in the Orion Regional final Saturday.
The two teams have met in either the sectional semifinals or finals in each of the last four seasons, with Peoria Notre Dame winning three of the four games.
The Leafs got out to an early lead on Streator, as Rachel Daniels and Taylor DeSplinter each scored in the first 10 minutes. Keeli Frerichs added a goal on a penalty kick and Heather Dietrich completed the scoring for the Leafs.
Goalkeeper Lauren Pardoe had three saves for the Leafs, who have won nine in a row and outscored their opponents 53-1 over that stretch.
Boys tennis
Alleman wins first sectional tennis title: Led by the sectional title winning doubles pair of Jesse Dyer and Sean Gelski, Alleman won its first sectional title in school history in capturing the Sterling sectional crown on Saturday.
Along with Dyer and Gelski, who beat Geneseo's Mick Haverland and Brandon Gallagher, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, in the finals, the Pioneers will be sending three other competitors to state.
Alleman senior Joey Miller finished second in singles, losing 6-4, 6-2 to Sterling's Dillon Nitz in the finals. After losing to Haverland and Gallagher in three sets in the semifinals, Alleman seniors Dallas Foss and Andrew Foss beat Dixon's Daniel Fergusno and Jonathan Rivera, 6-4, 6-3, to finish third.
Along with Haverland and Gallagher, the Leafs will also be sending Mason Miller to state after the freshman finished fourth in the singles competition.
Moline sends five to state: The Maroons qualified a singles competitor and two doubles teams for the 2A state meet on their way to the sectional title at Bradley-Bourbonnais on Saturday.
Moline senior Shaddy Khalafallah topped Minooka freshman Manny Campuzano in the singles finals to capture the sectional crown, and the team of Kacper Ryba and Dylan Wiemers made it a sweep for the Maroons by defeating Normal Community's Parker Honegger and Shanku Nair to win the doubles bracket.
Hunter Henning and Shiv Puri finished fourth in doubles for the Maroons to also qualify for state.
PV falls one match shy of state semifinals: The Spartans fell one dual win shy of the state semifinals at Linn-Mar on Saturday as the hosts defeated Pleasant Valley 5-1.
Linn Mar had earlier defeated Bettendorf by the same score Saturday at the 2A substate meet.
Pleasant Valley swept its earlier match with Cedar Falls 5-0.
Girls tennis
Clinton wins home regional: The River Kings beat Western Dubuque 5-1 and Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-3 in winning a Class 2A regional title on Saturday.
Kaylee Camp at No. 3 singles and MacKinzie Lange at No. 5 singles each picked up a pair of wins for Clinton.
Assumption falls short in regional final: The Knights fell one dual shy of reaching state, dropping their regional final 5-1 to Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday.
Softball
Annawan-Wethersfield falls in regional title tilt: Elmwood-Brimfield 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 0: The Annawan-Wethersfield softball team went from 9-19 in 2017 to 19-9 and winning a conference title this season, ending with an 8-0 Class 2A Wethersfield Regional championship-game loss to Elmwood-Brimfield at Howes Park on Saturday afternoon.
Now they turn their sights to more success next year as they lose only pitcher Charlotte Pillen from their starting 10.