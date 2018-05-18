Boys track and field
Kellogg paces MC: Wyatt Kellogg won both the 200 and 400 meters in helping Mercer County to a fourth-place finish at the 1A Knoxville Sectional on Friday.
Zach Leonhart also grabbed a title in the 800 for Mercer County, which was beaten out by five points by Annawan-Wethersfield for a top-three finish.
A-W was propelled by success in the relays, as both its 800 and 1,600 quartets took sectional titles. Ben Buresh also won the long jump title.
Other local event winners included Galva's Peyton Sopairs in the triple jump and Rockridge's Cameron Gersicher in the discus.
Middle distance events yield success for Morrison: The 400 and 800 distances were good to Morrison Friday.
Wins in the 400 and 800 meters as well as the 1,600 and 3,200 relays helped lead Morrison to fourth place at the 1A Erie Sectional on Friday.
Keegan Anderson captured the 400 title and teammate Koby Brackemeyer won the 800.
Fifth-place Erie got its lone win from Kyle Kruhtoff in the pole vault.
Boys golf
Central DeWitt statebound: Led by 69 from sophomore Tucker Kinney, defending state champion Central DeWitt qualified as a team at the 3A district meet in Manchester on Friday.
The Sabers' 306 team score was the best of any team in the 3A district meets.
Rielly McGranahan (76) and Dylan McAleer (79) also broke 80 for the Sabers.
Bellevue's Michels wins district meet: A 76 was good enough to earn Bellevue's Conner Michels both medalist honors and a spot at the state meet Friday at the Class 2A district meet in Wapello.
Wilton put up a 350 team score to place fourth, eight strokes back of the second place finish necessary for a state berth. Nolan Leaton led the Beavers with an 82, but that was two strokes behind the final individual state qualifier.
Softball
St. Bede 5, Orion 4: Just three days after beating second-seeded Riverdale in nine innings, the sixth-seeded Orion softball team found itself in familiar territory — extra innings against a team seeded higher than it. The Chargers, which feature just one senior and started four freshmen, took third-seeded Peru St. Bede to 11 innings, but fell in walk-off fashion, 5-4, in the Riverdale Regional title game.
The Lady Bruins’ (18-7) earned the team’s first postseason hardware since 2013. They face the winner of today's game between eighth-seeded Winnebago (which upset top-seeded Sterling Newman to advance) and fourth-seeded Fulton at 11 a.m. in Oregon.
St. Bede junior Abbie May was the game’s winning pitcher and hit a walkoff RBI single with the bases loaded to earn the win. May struck out nine in her complete-game win, and went 2-for-6 with two RBIs at the plate. She battled Orion freshman Jenna Drish to the very end. Drish had 10 strikeouts and went 1-for-6 with a double and scored a run.
— Drake Lansman, Lee News Network