Baseball
Galesburg 8-0, Moline 2-5: Carter Schierbrock threw a shutout and Nick Drobushevich went 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs scored as Moline bounced back from a Game 1 loss to earn a Western Big Six doubleheader split Saturday.
The split gives the Maroons (20-5, 8-2) a share of the conference title with Alleman.
Galesburg (17-7, 7-3) managed just five singles off Schierbrock in Game 2.
Game 1 was all Silver Streaks, however, as Galesburg built an 8-0 lead before Moline scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Moline committed five errors in the opener as five of the eight Galesburg runs were unearned.
Alleman 13, Rock Island 6: Alleman drew 17 walks to help earn a Western Big Six conference win Saturday and giving the Pioneers (24-4, 8-2) a share of their second straight Western Big Six title.
Chris McFarland led the way offensively for the Pioneers, going 2-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.
Clayton Thomas had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for the Rocks (13-12, 4-6).
Quincy 2-5, United Township 0-4: The Panthers couldn't get any offense going in the opener and failed to hold several leads in the second game as the Blue Devils (9-15, 3-7) swept their Big Six doubleheader Saturday.
Cole Walker held Quincy to two runs in the opener, but UT (1-22, 0-10) could only muster three singles against Quincy starter Dax Floweree.
In Game 2, UT led 2-0 through three innings and 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but Quincy rallied for two runs to complete the sweep. Tyler Runkle and Davin Thiem each had a pair of hits for the Panthers in the second game.
Softball
Moline 8-6, Galesburg 5-7: One might have expected more celebration from Galesburg after its first-ever win over Moline in the Silver Streaks’ 35-year history of softball.
Instead, after winning the second game of a home doubleheader, 7-6, the Streaks walked off the field, lined up for handshakes, went to the outfield for a talk with coaches and went unceremoniously to the dugout to put away equipment.
Maybe, junior shortstop Andrea Sampson noted, there wasn’t celebration because the Streaks felt like they let a sweep get away, with Moline winning the opener 8-5.
Moline (8-12, 4-6 WB6) looked as if it was building momentum for the postseason with its twinbill-opening and then a valiant comeback in the second game. Down 3-1, the Maroons went up 5-3, then trialed 6-5 after a Kaitlyn Pendergast three-run bomb before tying the game on a Symone Willey infield-hit RBI in the sixth. In the bottom of the inning, though, Sampson delivered a run-scoring hit.
— Marc Nesseler, Lee News Network
Quincy 11, United Township 8: The Blue Devils scored three runs in the top of the first on their way to a win in a Big Six slugfest on Saturday.
UT (6-9, 4-4) pounded out 12 hits, including two each from London Jackson, Alexis DeFrieze and Autumn Lage, but couldn't match the Quincy (12-15, 2-8) offense, which got the game's lone home run from Roni Wingerter.
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 2, Linn-Mar 1: Jaylen Cangas and Tessa Wright both scored as the Class 3A No. 10 Bulldogs (9-2) beat No. 8 Linn-Mar (8-2) at TouVelle Stadium.