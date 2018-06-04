Baseball
Davenport North 8-1, Assumption 6-7: North scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to earn a Game 1 win over Class 3A top-ranked Assumption.
The Knights bounced back in the nightcap to earn a MAC baseball doubleheader split.
Donovan Weaver had three hits and three RBIs in the Wildcats’ 8-6 Game 1 win. North (4-5, 1-2 MAC) starter Blake Stoughton worked around a five-run third inning by the Knights to strike out 10 in 8.2 innings in the no-decision.
In Game 2, Daniel Powers homered and had two RBIs for Assumption (9-3, 3-1), while Nick Gotilla added two hits and three RBIs. A Nathan Williams homer was the lone run for North.
Clinton 3-3, Muscatine 1-4: The Muskies rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to avoid a sweep at the hands of Clinton.
Gavyn Ashley had three hits and an RBI and Vincent Benevente drove in two runs in Game 2 for the Muskies (2-6, 2-2 MAC).
Clinton (4-5, 1-3) starter Parker Mangelsen went the distance in Game 1, striking out nine as Clinton pitchers combined to strike out 22 Muskies batters in the doubleheader. Jared Simpson struck out 12 in Game 2 in the loss.
Pleasant Valley 11-4, Davenport Central 7-3: Pleasant Valley executed a pair of comebacks to earn a sweep of Central.
The Spartans trailed 7-6 after four innings in Game 1, then scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the seventh inning to pull away. Carter Hoskins tallied four hits and three RBIs while Evan Crawford hit a home run and two RBIs for the Spartans (6-7, 2-2).
Brendan Gogulich had three hits and an RBI in the opener for the Blue Devils (7-4, 2-2).
Central took a 3-0 lead after four innings in the nightcap but Pleasant Valley scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning, then scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to win the game.
Softball
Burlington 7-6, Davenport North 3-5: A five-run seventh inning in the opener helped Burlington remain undefeated with a sweep of Davenport North Monday.
The Wildcats took a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning before the Grayhounds (14-0, 6-0) rallied for the win. Lydia Allen-Barnes, Makaylin Powers and Adessa Brandenburg each had a pair of RBIs for Burlington while MaKenna Rebarcak had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats (1-6, 1-4).
In the second game, Burlington jumped out to a 6-3 lead after three innings, then had to hang on as North attempted a comeback of its own. The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but couldn't get any closer to the Grayhounds.
Rebarcak had a home run and two RBIs for the Wildcats in Game 2.
North Scott 5-9, Clinton 2-0: Brooke Corson went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to pace the Lancers in the opener, then Taylor Robertson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help North Scott (11-3, 4-2) earn the sweep of the River Queens (0-9, 0-6).
Drew Lewis earned the win in Game 1 while Kendal Newman allowed just three hits to grab the win in Game 2.
Muscatine 11-11, Davenport Central 0-4: Catie Cole and Emily Nietzel each hit a home run and had two RBIs in the opener to help the Muskies grab a sweep of the Blue Devils (2-8, 0-6).
Cole hit another home run in Game 2 to help the Muskies (9-3, 4-2) earn the nightcap win.
Bettendorf 5-8, Davenport West 1-5: The Bulldogs (9-4, 3-2) earned a sweep of the Falcons (7-5, 2-4) Monday night.
Girls soccer
Tri-champions pace all-MAC team: MAC tri-champions Assumption, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley paced the all-conference soccer teams, released Monday.
Assumption and Pleasant Valley each had four representatives on the first team while Bettendorf had three.
The Knights, who finished the regular season 12-2, were represented by forward Carly King, midfielder Molly Gervase and defenders Annie Argo and Bridget Poster. The Knights have allowed four goals this season.
Pleasant Valley, which entered the postseason 14-2, is represented by forward Rory Donahue, midfielder Grace Necker, defender Rachael Woods and goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo. Ruccolo has allowed three goals this season.
Bettendorf, which finished its season 13-5, was represented by forward Elanor Drexler, midfielder Olivia Lewis and defender Allison Whitaker.
Burlington rounded out the top team with two representatives. Logan Ziegler, who led the MAC with 24 goals and Emily Murphy, who led the conference with 23 assists, were both selected.
Pleasant Valley's Ed Knupp was named coach of the year in his first season at the helm.
Ankeny 6, Muscatine 0: Muscatine girls soccer coach Nate Meineke could only tip his hat after Monday's Class 3A regional final loss at Ankeny.
Meineke thought the Muskies executed the game plan well in the first half and continued to battle despite falling behind 3-0 at halftime before losing 6-0.
Muscatine kept Ankeny forward and Indiana State recruit Chloee Kooker from scoring. But after a scoreless first 20 minutes, Ankeny's Ashley Harrington scored a hat trick and Alexis Legg added two goals in the second half.
"Ankeny's a great team," Meineke said. "They'll definitely do damage at state."
— Staff report