Softball
Davenport North 10-0, Pleasant Valley 9-12: Freshman McKenna Rebarcak homered and knocked in three runs as North knocked off Class 5A top-ranked PV in the opening game of a conference doubleheader Tuesday.
PV, behind a three-inning no-hitter and four RBI from Ellie Spelhaug, regrouped to win the nightcap.
North (1-3, 1-1) used a five-run fifth to seize control in the opener. The Wildcats had 11 hits in the contest, including a pair from Maya Beasley and Jordan Burch. Carli Spelhaug homered and drove in four for PV (2-2, 1-1).
Assumption 3-6, Muscatine 1-4: Carlie Sammon smacked two home runs, including a grand slam in the seventh inning of the nightcap, to rally Class 3A top-ranked Assumption past Muscatine.
The Knights overcame a 1-0 deficit with a three-run sixth in Game 1. It was highlighted by a two-run triple from freshman Olivia Wardlow.
Assumption (5-0, 2-0) trailed 4-1 in the seventh inning of Game 2, but erupted for five runs. The biggest was Sammon's grand slam off Muscatine's Carrie Nelson, who pitched both games.
"When you see the same pitcher over and over again, we're going to be more apt to get to her late," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "A good hitting team is going to do that against a good pitcher, and she impressed us tonight. She did a really, really good job but we just tried to stay the course, improve our bats every swing."
Davenport West 14-14, Clinton 2-0: Erica Ralfs went a combined 7-for-7 with a double and a triple in the Falcons' doubleheader sweep of Clinton (0-3) to open MAC softball play.
Megan Weisrock homered in Game 1 while Jayme Finn added three hits and Kaylie Caldwell struck out eight on the mound for West (3-1). Abby Atkins added three hits in Game 2.
Burlington 5-2, Bettendorf 4-1: Burlington rallied in the seventh inning of both games to post a pair of victories in the league opener Tuesday night in Burlington.
The Grayhounds moved to 6-0. The Bulldogs fell to 2-4.
State girls golf
Knights' Leinart tied for 16th in 3A: Assumption's Olivia Leinart shot a 13-over 84 on Tuesday at Coldwater Links in Ames to stand in a tie for 16th place after Day 1 of competition in the Class 3A girls golf state meet.
Maquoketa, competing as a team in 3A, was ninth place after shooting a 385 led by Taylor Thede's 18-over 89, good for a T25 spot in the standings.
In Class 4A at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown, Bettendorf sits in seventh place after shooting a 385, 50 strokes behind first-place Waukee.
Sarah Olstrom led the way with a 94 for the Bulldogs and sits in a tie for 25th place, 19 shots behind the leader. Natalie Stine is one shot behind for Bettendorf with a 95. Gracie Hart added a 97, Madison Wischmann a 99, Kelley Lent a 103 and Parker Knight a 112 for the Bulldogs.
Muscatine's Paige Miller shot an 89 and is tied for 13th place in the individual race.
Ingrid Hofmann represented Pleasant Valley in 4A with a 118.
In Class 2A at Lake Panorama in Panora, Tipton's Alli Nash shot a 105 and is in 49th place.
In Class 1A at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, Easton Valley's Nicole Zeimet shot a 92 and is in a tie for 19th place.
Boys soccer
Bulldogs, Knights pace all-conference teams: State qualifiers Bettendorf and Assumption each had three players earn first team all-conference honors Tuesday.
The Bulldogs, who shared the conference title with Pleasant Valley, had first-team selections in forward Dustin Harris, who scored 22 goals and added six assists, midfielder Blake Rollinger (9 goals, 2 assists) and defender Brant Mueller, who scored three goals and helped lead a defense that allowed 16 goals this season.
Assumption, which finished fifth in the conference, was led by forward Trent Fitzpatrick (19 goals, 5 assists), midfielder Sam Moore (7 goals, 6 assists) and defender Jon Bassier, who helped the Knights concede only 12 goals in conference play.
Co-conference champion Pleasant Valley had two first-team selections in midfielder Isaac Ward (9 goals, 7 assists) and defender Anthony Pena (4 goals, 4 assists).
Davenport Central and Muscatine, who finished tied for third, also had two selections. The Blue Devils were paced by forward Bobby Nikolopoulos (12 goals, 5 assists) and midfielder Luke Hummel (8 goals, 5 assists), while the Muskies were represented by defender Antonio Melendez (13 goals, 5 assists) and keeper Kobe Vasquez (1.808 goals against average, 0.735 save percentage).
Clinton's Brennen Lemke, who led the conference with 24 goals as well as five assists, was also selected to the first team.
Davenport West head coach Jon Sandoval was named coach of the year, leading the Falcons to an 8-10 season after going 3-17 last season.
Girls soccer
Assumption 13, Wapello 0: The Knights were dominant from the start to cruise to a Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinal victory over Wapello at St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
Sam Scodeller recorded a hat trick as Assumption moves on to face Bellevue Marquette at 6 p.m. Friday in Davenport.
Bellevue Marquette 7, Northeast 1: Lizzy Parker scored five goals and Miranda Peters added two to lead Bellevue Marquette to a 1A regional quarterfinal victory over Northeast.
Marquette travels to face Assumption on Friday in the semifinal.
Holy Trinity 3, Columbus 0: The Wildcats lost the Class 1A regional quarterfinal contest to end their season at 4-9.
Mediapolis 2, West Liberty 1: Mediapolis knocked off West Liberty to advance to a Class 1A regional semifinal against Holy Trinity on Friday.
— Staff report