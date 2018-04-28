Baseball
Rock Island 4-5, United Township 2-3: In a sense, Saturday was a day of Western Big 6 Conference season firsts for the United Township baseball team.
Ultimately, however, the one first the Panthers were seeking in their conference doubleheader against Rock Island continued to elude them, as the Rocks scored their first Big 6 sweep of the season, prevailing 4-2 and 5-3.
"We've been struggling a bit in our Western Big 6 games, so it's good to come back and win two," said Rock Island senior outfielder/pitcher Khyri White, who came in to save both wins, giving him six saves for the year and evening the Rocks' (13-9) conference ledger at 4-4.
Throughout the course of Saturday's twinbill, United Township (1-17, 0-6) scored its first runs this year in conference play, with its two sixth-inning runs in the opener breaking a league dry spell of 27 2/3 scoreless innings. The Panthers also led for the first time in Big 6 play, going up 1-0 on Zach Markin's first-inning RBI single in the second contest.
However, UT was not able to break into the WB6 win column on a sunny but cool day as its losing streak was extended to 13 games despite solid pitching from the trio of Cole Walker, Bobby Neal and Markin.
— Terry Duckett, Lee News Network
Galesburg 9-4, Quincy 5-0: Galesburg stayed one game behind Moline in the Western Big Six with a sweep of Quincy.
The Maroons and the Streaks (14-7, 6-2) will face off in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Softball
Rock Island 12-12, UTHS 1-1: Hitting can be contagious, and the Rock Island softball team is in the midst of a feverish breakout.
The red-hot Lady Rocks continued to punish Western Big 6 Conference opponents on Saturday, pounding United Township 12-1 (six innings) and 12-1 (five innings) at UTHS.
Rock Island (18-2, 8-0 in the WB6) is on a rampage with the bats over the last two weekends. In sweeping Moline and UT, the Rocks outscored those two 45-5 and are hitting a combined .428 (48-112) with seven doubles, two triples and eight home runs.
Four RI starters have at least seven hits in those four wins.
"It is all about doing work in practices," said left fielder Emma Spurgetis who is 7-for-13 in those four WB6 games and was 4-for-7 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs on Saturday.
What the Rocks are doing best is taking advantage of openings from the opposition. That is what cost the Panthers (5-7, 3-3) on Saturday.
— Jeff Wendland, Lee News Network
Galesburg 5-4, Quincy 2-6: Quincy got its first Big Six win of the season in a doubleheader split with Galesburg.
A sweep would have moved Galesburg (9-11, 2-6) into a fourth-place tie with Moline.
Girls soccer
Rock Island 2, Clinton 0: The Rocks got goals from Lah Paw and Vanessa Holland to grab a win over Clinton on Saturday.
Mikayla DePover got the shutout in goal for the Rocks (7-11).